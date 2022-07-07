ITV has announced huge news for This Morning favourite Ruth Langsford in the wake of husband Eamonn Holmes’ latest allegations.

Ruth is set to return to the show for the first time since she and Eamonn were sensationally axed from their regular Friday slot.

She’ll be back alongside her “TV son” Rylan Clark for a stint in the summer.

It comes after Eamonn branded the ITV daytime show the “ministry of lies” in a new interview.

ITV announces huge news for This Morning favourite Ruth

Earlier today, as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield prepared to head off on their summer break, ITV announced who would be taking the reins of This Morning over the summer.

Top of the list was Ruth Langsford and Rylan Clark.

A statement said that Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary would kick off the summer “in style”.

They’ll move from their regular Friday spot to host all week for the first two weeks from July 11.

A series of “sizzling on-screen partnerships” will then see viewers through the remainder of the summer.

Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle will host before Rochelle Humes and Andi Peters.

Josie will then return with Vernon Kay, Rochelle will be back with Craig before Craig swaps Rochelle with newcomer Mollie King.

Each partnership will bring something new and exciting to entertain viewers each morning.

After that, we’ll be treated to Ruth and Rylan gracing our screens, before Rochelle and Vernon take over and round out the summer.

When will Holly and Phil be back?

Holly and Phil are due to return on September 5, once the summer holidays are over.

This Morning’s editor, Martin Frizell, said: “I’m delighted that This Morning will continue to air throughout the summer weeks with such a varied and talented mix of hosts that I know viewers adore.

“Each partnership will bring something new and exciting to entertain viewers each morning across the nation no matter what the weather will be like outside this summer!”

Eamonn makes fresh allegations

The news comes after Eamonn made a fresh set of allegations about the show.

Speaking at the TRIC Awards last night in the winners’ room, he branded it the “ministry of lies”.

He claimed: “I haven’t been slagging them off. ITV have been telling lies about me. They’ve been telling lies about me. I’m just putting the record straight.

“The Ministry of Lies, their press office, which chunder out there the same.

“The point is I did not resign from ITV. ITV resigned from me. And I never received a single explanation once why they wanted rid of me,” The Mirror reported.

ED! has contacted ITV for a comment on this story.

