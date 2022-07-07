Holly Willoughby wore a gorgeous white dress today (July 7), but it was her leather jacket that had viewers talking.

Holly, 41, threw on a leather jacket and went for an edgier look than usual today on This Morning as she hosted from the show’s very own forest.

Opening the show, Phillip Schofield explained why the presenting duo weren’t in the studio.

He said: “Welcome to our This Morning festival!”

And it’s fair to say the presenters were more than dressed for the occasion.

Holly Willoughby wore a leather jacket and white dress on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly Willoughby wear today?

Holly regularly showcases her This Morning style on Instagram before going live on-air.

However, sadly for viewers, this time Holly neglected to share with fans where she got her outfit from at the top of the show.

Luckily for all the fans asking where the jacket was from, she shared a picture of herself in the forest after the live show.

As a result, we now know that Holly wore a Free People Mari Moto leather jacket, which costs a whopping £648.

She teamed it with a white dress from Oasis and Russell & Bromley boots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Read more: This Morning announces huge Ruth Langsford news after Eamonn Holmes’ fresh accusations

This Morning fans deliver their verdict

Numerous viewers took to Twitter to compliment the star’s stylish new look.

One tweeted: “Holly looks fab, I want that jacket #ThisMorning.”

“That’s the jacket I’ve been looking for,” said another.

“Philip and Holly dressed for a festival. Got to say Holly would fit right in,” gushed another.

Another said: “Loving Holly’s look today. It’s different and it suits her.”

“Living for the wardrobe choice,” declared another.

Read more: Does This Morning host Phillip Schofield have a new partner? What’s his net worth?

However, others felt a little differently about Holly’s style today.

“That jacket that Holly is wearing is horrible #ThisMorning,” said one.

“Why is Holly dressed like a 19-year-old #thismorning,” asked a second.

A third joked: “Holly is dressed like she’s off to Glastonbury and Phil’s dressed like he’s appearing in the new Sun Life funeral plan ad… #ThisMorning”.

While a fifth said: “Just switched over. What the hell have Holly and Phil got on? #ThisMorning”.

Indeed, Phil’s outfit was widely slammed by This Morning viewers as he wore a bold tee with a floral sunflower-print shirt over the top.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know your thoughts.