This Morning viewers all made the same joke about the fashion-forward outfit Phillip Schofield wore on the show today (July 7).

The 60-year-old host was dressed much more casually than usual on today’s show – but not everyone was impressed.

Phillip’s outfit drew viewer’s attentions (Credit: ITV)

This Morning host mocked over fashion-forward outfit

Today’s edition of This Morning was very different from what viewers are used to.

Phillip, Holly Willoughby and the rest of the cast and crew weren’t in the studio today.

Instead, they were in a forest. Last year it was announced that ITV had bought its own woodland area as a drive to “go green”.

Holly and Phillip hosted their own “forestival” – and they were certainly dressed for the occasion.

Phillip ditched his usual outfit of a smart shirt and trousers for jeans and a yellow T-shirt.

Over the T-shirt, he wore a short-sleeved shirt, which had pictures of butterflies, sunflowers, acorns and other plants printed on it.

Meanwhile, Holly wore a white dress and brown cowboy boots. She also rocked a patterned leather jacket too.

Phillip’s outfit was cruelly mocked by viewers (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers wade in

While Phil appeared to love his look, some viewers didn’t. As a result, plenty took to Twitter to mock the star’s choice of outfit.

“Who the [bleep] dressed Philip This Morning?” one viewer tweeted.

“Have Phil and Holly been dressed by Stevie Wonder? Look like a right pair of [bleeps],” another wrote.

Who the [bleep] dressed Philip This Morning?

“60 year old dressed like a skater boy,” a third meanie said.

“Why is Philip Schofield dressed like Marty McFly??” another asked.

One viewer liked Phill’s outfit though! “Phil’s shirt woooooowweee,” they said.

We’ll be seeing this duo on screens again this summer (Credit: ITV)

This Morning return for Ruth

In other This Morning news, it has been revealed today who will be filling in for Phillip and Holly during their summer break.

ITV today announced that fan favourites Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will be back to host the show this summer.

The duo will host the show for two weeks from July 11.

After that, Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle will front the show, before Andi Peters and Rochelle Humes have a stint hosting.

Josie will then host alongside Vernon Kay, Rochelle will be back with Craig, and then Mollie King will swap with Rochelle.

Then, Ruth Langsford will make her long-awaited return to the show alongside Rylan Clark.

Holly and Phillip will be back on September 5.

