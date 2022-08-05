Holly Willoughby smiles at ITV Palooza and Dan Baldwin on night out
News

Holly Willoughby shares racy bikini photo on Instagram to mark wedding anniversary with husband

Fans can't get enough!

By Rebecca Carter

Holly Willoughby has wowed her Instagram fans as she shared a racy bikini picture to mark a special occasion.

The This Morning host shared a black and white bikini picture as she marked her wedding anniversary.

The throwback image showed herself underwater while wearing a bikini which had “Mrs Baldwin” printed across the bottoms.

Holly Willoughby on Instagram

Next to the racy picture, Holly wrote: “Mrs Baldwin 4 ever… #15yearsmarried #love.”

Read more: Holly Willoughby surprises fans with shock hair transformation

Fans loved the snap in the comments as one said: “This might be my favorite picture ever.”

Another gushed: “Great picture Holly.”

Holly Willoughby speaking during Loose Women interview
Holly wowed her fans with the bikini picture (Credit: ITV)

A third quipped: “Are you trying to break the internet?”

Many of her celeb pals also congratulated the couple.

Vanessa Feltz said: “Congratulations to a hilarious dynamic charming and entertaining couple. Here’s to forever.”

Tamzin Outhwaite wrote: “Happy anniversary… love you both.”

Meanwhile, Kate Thornton added: “What a picture! What a [peach emojo]. But most of all, what a wonderful achievement you two.”

Holly Willoughby and her husband Dan Baldwin dressed up for night out
Holly and Dan married in 2007 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Holly and husband Dan married in August 2007 at St Michael’s Church.

The presenter previously opened up about knowing she’d spend her life with Dan.

Speaking to the Mirror in 2007, Holly said: “I know a lot of people almost have to force their boyfriend to propose but with Dan it was such a shock.

“I knew I’d be with him for the rest of my life, if he’d have me, but nothing can ever prepare you for what it’s like when someone asks you.

“I can’t think of any other big decision you make in your life that quickly.”

More recently, Holly opened up about the secrets of her marriage to Dan.

Reflecting on her big day on her Wylde Moon website last month, Holly gave some marriage advice.

Read more: Who plays Jack Webster in Coronation Street? How old is Kyran Bowes?

She said: “I’d say you have to work hard not to take each other for granted. Continue to make the effort throughout your relationship.

“By effort, I’m not talking about looking nice for your husband, I’m talking about carving out time in your lives for each other.”

What do you think? Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Moira in cow costume in Emmerdale
Emmerdale fans all make the same joke as Moira details her sex life
Jane McDonald being interviewed on Loose Women
Jane McDonald ‘overwhelmed’ with support as she reflects on ‘difficult time’
Richie Anderson poses for Strictly 2022 line-up photo
Strictly 2022 announces Richie Anderson is joining line-up as fans say same thing
This Morning presenters Rochelle Humes speaks, Vernon Kay looks down
This Morning announces new presenting shake up as Rochelle Humes steps aside
Tim and Sally Coronation Street
Coronation Street fans demand end to ‘toe-curling’ Sally and Tim storyline
Jane, Bradley Walsh on The Chase
The Chase viewers baffled on Twitter as contestant confesses family scandals to Bradley Walsh