Holly Willoughby surprises fans with shock hair transformation

Holly Willoughby has stunned her followers by showing off a summer hair transformation.

When Holly left This Morning for her summer break, the star had blonde hair that fell just above her shoulders.

However, it seems to have grown by about a foot, with the star making a cheeky reference to what has made it grow so long – and so fast!

Holly Willoughby was last seen on screen just weeks ago with shoulder-length hair (Credit: YouTube)

Holly Willoughby shows off hair transformation

Despite being away from our screens, Holly is still active on social media.

She shared an upload earlier today (August 4), part of her partnership with Marks & Spencer.

Holly said: “A summer state of mind.”

Read more: Does This Morning host Phillip Schofield have a new partner? What’s his net worth?

In the shot she could be seen posing in a ditsy-print dress.

However, all eyes were on her hair.

“New hair and new favourite pieces, courtesy of M&S! This gorgeous floral-print dress is perfect for those warm summer evenings,” she said.

“Keep an eye out for more of my top picks over on @marksandspencer!”

She then added a cheeky quip about the length of her hair.

“All this Vit D’s making my hair grow,” Holly said, adding the winking emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Holly fans react to her new look

Fans of the This Morning presenter appeared stunned by her new look.

“You look totally AMAZING. WOW,” declared one as they swooned over Holly’s tumbling locks.

“Your hair looks fabulous,” said another.

Read more: Holly Willoughby reveals secret to happy marriage as she celebrates 15th anniversary

“Omg you look incredible,” said a third.

You look totally AMAZING. WOW.

“Love the hair, dress nice too,” another added.

“Love your hair like this,” said another.

“Hair’s grown quickly,” said another, referencing the fact Holly and her bob have only been off screen for a matter of weeks.

‘Longer hair ages you’

However, proving you can’t please all of the people all of the time, the upload also drew a couple of critics.

One meanie said: “Longer hair ages you.”

However, Holly’s army of devoted fans more than had her back.

“Actually, I think she looks younger – more modern,” one hit back.

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmenDailyFix.