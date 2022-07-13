Holly Willoughby and husband Dan celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary next month.

And, looking back on her big day on her Wylde Moon website, Holly has shared the secrets of their long and happy married.

The couple married at Amberley Castle in Sussex on August 4 2007.

And, despite an emotional Holly spending the “entire day in tears”, she admitted she wouldn’t change a thing.

She’s also reached out to offer advice to newlyweds tying the knot soon.

Holly Willoughby and husband Dan to celebrate 15 years of marriage

As the couple prepare to hit the marriage milestone next month, Holly lifted the lid on their marriage secrets.

And she’s offered advice to anyone starting out on the marriage path.

I'm not talking about looking nice for your husband, I'm talking about carving out time in your lives for each other.

“I’d say you have to work hard not to take each other for granted. Continue to make the effort throughout your relationship.

“By effort, I’m not talking about looking nice for your husband, I’m talking about carving out time in your lives for each other.

“If you can’t have a date night, then make sure you sit around the table and eat together, have a glass of something and talk through your day.”

Give your relationship ‘energy’

Holly added: “It’s so easy to live under the same roof and experience the same life but in parallel lanes rather than together.

“Sometimes you forget to look up and really see each other. ‘Oh there you are… there you actually are,'” she said.

“If you continue to put as much energy into your marriage as you do all the other relationships you have in life, you’ll not go far wrong.”

Holly has shared the secrets to her happy marriage (Credit: Splash News)

Holly’s wedding tears

Holly also offered her tips for couples getting married soon.

She said the hours before the wedding are “crazy”.

Holly said her dad “burst into tears” when he saw her in her dress. This prompted her to start crying, she said.

And she also cried as she took the first look at the wedding marquee decorated for their wedding breakfast.

A couple of weeks before the This Morning host revealed she also cried over the weather forecast.

It was happy tears, though, after it was predicted summer was due to start on her wedding day after a super-wet couple of months.

