Kate Garraway raised eyebrows as she hosted GMB wearing “one of ABBA’s old outfits” today (September 3).

The blonde presenter anchored the show alongside Ben Shephard.

However, despite all manner of weird and wonderful interviews (Phil Middlemiss, we’re talking to you), all anyone could talk about was her dress.

All eyes were on Kate Garraway as she presented GMB today (Credit: ITV)

What did Kate Garraway wear on GMB today?

Kate hosted the show in a bright aqua green dress that had dark blue dotted puffy sleeves.

And ABBA reunion jokes aside, some viewers said that it looked as if she was about to pick up her feather duster and start cleaning the GMB studio.

“Is @kategarraway about to start cleaning the studio?” asked one viewer on Twitter.

“Thought for a moment she was wearing a tabard!”

Another seemed to agree: “Love you Kate but you’ve forgotten to take your tabard off!” said another.

“I love Kate but darling WHAT are you wearing?” another asked.

“Blue and green should not be seen unless a colour in between,” said another.

With ABBA’s reunion on the tip of everyone’s lips, others thought Kate had been inspired by the Swedish supergroup.

“Looks like Kate’s wearing one of ABBA’s old outfits this morning,” one viewer joked.

Susanna took the ‘dressing gown’ barbs with good humour (Credit: ITV)

Hot on the heels of Susanna’s ‘dressing gown’ dress…

Others thought Kate saw the furore over Susanna Reid’s “dressing gown” dress yesterday and tried to go one better.

“Susanna got so much attention yesterday regarding her dresswear and Kate felt left out, hence the monstrosity she is wearing. She wants the spotlight too,” claimed one viewer.

“Is Kate trying to outdo Susanna’s outfit as most talked about this week?” another quipped.

However, not everyone hated it, some said they wished they had the frock in their wardrobe.

“Can I just say, you’re all looking fabulous this morning. On a full Friday morning, you’ve really brightened my day! Kate, I love your dress,” said one.

Another added: “I’d love Kate Garraway’s @gmb wardrobe. She always looks so stylish.”

Kate and Ben Shephard were matching in shades of green and blue (Credit: ITV)

GMB stars Kate and Ben do a Posh and Becks

One eagle-eyed viewer did point out that Kate and co-host Ben were having a bit of a Posh and Becks moment, though.

“Why are @benshephard & @kategarraway wearing matching outfits?” they asked.

