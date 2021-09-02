On Good Morning Britain today, Susanna Reid has been mocked for wearing what fans dubbed a “dressing gown”.

Viewers took to Twitter to comment on Susanna’s outfit of the day. And they seemed very baffled!

But it wasn’t just viewers – her co-hosts couldn’t resist poking fun at Susanna today.

Ben couldn’t resist poking fun (Credit: ITV)

Susanna Reid dress today

On today’s show (Thursday September 2), Susanna, 50, rocked up to the studio wearing a stylish and rather glamorous pink satin wrap-around dress.

With loose sleeves, a sash around the waist and an open neck, she looked more set for the catwalk than the GMB presenting chair.

Read more: GMB viewers deliver their verdict on Twitter as Susanna Reid returns from summer break

However, she had to justify the outfit, with gentle Mickey-taking coming from both co-host Ben Shephard and the gallery.

The cheek of it!

Susanna took the barbs with good humour (Credit: ITV)

“I just want to point out, I did get dressed this morning,” she said as laughter could be heard out of shot.

“I haven’t come in my dressing gown.”

Ben interjected: “It’s very Margot from the Good Life. I like it as a look!”

But while Kate Garraway complimented her on her look, Susanna realised the camera stayed focused on the dress.

“It wasn’t in the dressing gown section,” Susanna laughed.

“But it might well have been?” Ben joked.

Good morning

Have just switched on bit confused is Susanna in her dressing gown 🤔#gmb pic.twitter.com/uNLb85qBfR — Lauren (@laurengrant981) September 2, 2021

Susanna's dressing gown was a shock on @gmb this morning or has her dress budget run out?! #gmb #fashion pic.twitter.com/zCXUhfuUyW — Marian (@thyroidlady) September 2, 2021

#GMB . Suzanne's clothes in tumbler dryer and she's in her dressing gown and slippers. — welsh wizard (@welshwiZhard) September 2, 2021

My word! Just tuned in and Susannah is modelling a dressing gown from the new Ann Summers range …#gmb — 🍸🍾Lady Marjorie Minge🍾🍸 (@MadameMinge) September 2, 2021

Susanna Reid today

It didn’t take long for the quips on Twitter to come rolling out to take the Mick out of Susanna today.

One viewer joked: “My word! Just tuned in and Susanna is modelling a dressing gown from the new Ann Summers range… #gmb.”

Read more: GMB viewers criticise show for giving Taliban spokesperson air time

Another said: “[Susanna’s] clothes in [the] tumble dryer and she’s in her dressing gown and slippers.”

A third quipped: “#gmb #susannareid After 6 weeks off work!! Late for work, dressing gown day.”

Another joked: “@gmb Did Susanna Reid forget to get dressed this morning?”