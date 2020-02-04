Kevin Clifton backs girlfriend Stacey Dooley as next host of Strictly

Kevin Clifton has backed girlfriend Stacey Dooley as the next host of Strictly Come Dancing... whenever current hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman decide to 'pack it in'.

Strictly's golden couple got together when they lifted the famed Glitterball trophy together in 2018, and now Kevin has suggested a step-up for his partner.

Stacey, 32, is currently hosting the Stricly tour, which sees celebs and pro dancers from the last series perform in venues up and down the country.

Chatting on his podcast, The Kevin Clifton Show, pro dancer Kevin, 37, told Stacey: "I have looked at my social media and whenever I post a picture of you on the tour, everyone’s basically gone nuts."

"They’re saying she’s an amazing host," he continued. "Even to the extent of people saying, ‘If either of the girls decides to pack it in, Stacey should host Strictly Come Dancing’"

Stacey chuckled at the suggestion and replied: "I don’t know about all that King Kev. Stop."

She then paid tribute to past tour host, Ore Oduba, but says she can't believe 'how chill' she feels in front of thousands of people.

Claudia Winkleman, 48, recently said in an interview with The Sun that when she and Tess, 50, decide to leave the show, they will leave together.

"We are confirmed to come back this year. She's my girl. How could I ever stand there without her? I would miss her terribly," she told the newspaper.

"We stay? We go? We do it together."

She also said that she constantly fears being axed from the show.

"I feel like I’ve already had too long a run. I am incredibly lucky," she admitted. "I don’t want to sound like a [bleep]head, but that’s how I feel. I appreciate it."

Back in January (2020), Kevin hinted that he, too, could quit the show.

"It’s always like a clean sheet of paper every year," he told BBC Breakfast. "It’s not like: 'Oh I’m doing it for the next five years.'"

"They will call us at some point and say: 'This is our plan for this year,'" he explained.

"I don’t know about Anton Du Beke length of time because that is a long time."

