'Heartbroken' Catherine Tyldesley forced to pull out of Strictly tour after injury

Catherine Tyldesley has been left "absolutely heartbroken" after pulling out of the Strictly Come Dancing live tour with injury.

The former Coronation Street star has had to cut short her time on the tour after she picked up an injury, which has ruled her out of dancing "for a while".

She wrote on Instagram: "I’m absolutely heartbroken to let you all know that I’ve had to finish my time on the @strictlycomedancinglive tour earlier than expected.

"Unfortunately I’ve sustained an injury which means I’ll be unable to dance for a while. (sic)"

While Catherine - who played Eva Price on the ITV soap - is "devastated" about having to pull out of the tour, she feels "grateful" to have been able to dance alongside her 'Strictly' "family".

She added: "My experience of the tour has been a complete joy. Each audience has been so full of love for SCD.

"My fellow dancers are all phenomenal and I’m so grateful to have experienced such a magical show.

Catherine said she's "heartbroken" over having to pull out of the tour (Credit: BBC)

"Devastated is an understatement. Wishing my #Strictly family the best time with the rest of the tour. If you get chance to watch it - GO! It’s unbelievably magical. (sic)"

Ahead of the tour, Catherine warned her Strictly partner Johannes Radebe that she could be a "bit heavier".

She told the Mirror: "I texted Jo Jo over Christmas and said, 'Momma's had a few mince pies, might be a bit heavier.'

"I tried not to go overboard at Christmas but by the time I'd finished 'Strictly', all I wanted to do was eat and sleep!"

The pair were eliminated from the 2019 series of the BBC One Latin and ballroom show during the Halloween special in week six last October.

Ahead of the tour, Catherine warned Johannes that she could be a "bit heavier" (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Fans were gutted for Catherine not being able to finish the tour.

One person said: "So so gutted for you!! you were amazing. sending you all the love."

Another wrote: "I’m going to cry," while a third added: "Devastated for you and Johannes."

