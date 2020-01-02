The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Catherine Tyldesley urges fans to 'love their wobbly bits' as she shares bikini pic

She's had an 'exceptional' year

By Richard Bell
Updated:

Actress and former Strictly Come Dancing star Catherine Tyldesley has urged her fans to look after themselves this year in a powerful message about mental and physical health.

The former Coronation Street favourite, 36, took to Instagram to post a candid snap of herself in a bikini and told her followers to love their "wobbly bits" and stretch marks.

It’s January My least favourite month How many off you are mentally and physically drained from the magic of Christmas? How many of you are punishing your selves for enjoying foods that you wouldn’t normally eat over the holidays? How many of you have hit January with a wealth of promises made between yourself and some faddy new diet plan/crazy ass juicing scheme? How many of you are looking in the mirror and feeling gut wrenching pangs of self loathing and disappointment. Feeling like a failure? Here’s the BEST memo you’ll receive this year : Life is VERY short Life is too short not to have cake and get drunk with those you love YOU yes YOU are worth SO much more than a number on a set of scales. STOP weighing yourself. If your jeans get tight- eat better- move MORE. Be proud of what your body can achieve- don’t punish it for what it can’t. The models in the magazines DO NOT LOOK LIKE THAT. They have imperfections too... but society has decided to cloud that and tell us what THEY believe is beautiful. DIETS DO NOT WORK. A healthy, balanced lifestyle and keeping active DOES. Educate yourself- read, listen to your body- you only get one and its your vessel in which you sail for this VERY short life- look after it. Learn to patch your sails and steer yourself to a sunnier climate. Meditate. As much as you can. Sleep- it’s the greatest miracle worker! LAUGH - LOUD- everyday! Rid yourself of toxic relationships and negative people- they will happily throw you overboard without a life jacket. Smile at yourself in the mirror. Love your wobbly bits, love the lines, love the stretchmarks - they are your journey. Your biography. Nature’s beautiful tattoos. Be grateful for your health- not everyone has it. Eating that cake is not the end of the world- and it made you smile 😊 Push yourself- exercise isn’t scary... heart disease is. Each year I am grateful for the lessons life gives me, this year has been exceptional in terms of my growth and healing. Some lessons aren’t easy - but it’s helped me to create a better map. Go make yours... because ultimately we all end up at the same destination.

Cath wrote in the caption of the photo, which showed her clad in a purple bikini and sitting with her back to the camera in meditative pose: "It's January. My least favourite month. How many of you are mentally and physically drained from the magic of Christmas?

"How many of you are punishing yourselves for enjoying foods that you wouldn't normally eat over the holidays? How many of you have hit January with a wealth of promises made between yourself and some faddy new diet plan/crazy ass juicing scheme?

"How many of you are looking in the mirror and feeling gut-wrenching pangs of self loathing and disappointment. Feeling like a failure?"

She went on to share what she said would be the "the best memo" her followers would receive in 2020.

Cath advised them to "have cake and get drunk" with their loved ones if they wanted to, as life's "too short" and people are "worth so much more" than the number on their scales.

She also suggested that her followers avoid weighing themselves and instead "eat better" and "move more" if their jeans get tight.

Smile at yourself in the mirror.

"Be proud of what your body can achieve," she continued. "Don't punish it for what it can't. The models in the magazines do not look like that. They have imperfections too."

Cath wrote at the end of the lengthy post, which also included advice on avoiding fad diets, meditating regularly and getting enough sleep: "Smile at yourself in the mirror. Love your wobbly bits, love the lines, love the stretchmarks; they are your journey. Your biography. Nature's beautiful tattoos. Be grateful for your health - not everyone has it."

Cath concluded the post by revealing that 2019 was an "exceptional" year for her in terms of "growth and healing".

The Trollied actress is married to personal trainer Tom Pitfield. The couple have a son, four-year-old Alfie.

She was partnered with South African dancer Johannes Radebe on Strictly last year and was the fifth contestant knocked from the competition.

