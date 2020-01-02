Catherine Tyldesley urges fans to 'love their wobbly bits' as she shares bikini pic

Actress and former Strictly Come Dancing star Catherine Tyldesley has urged her fans to look after themselves this year in a powerful message about mental and physical health.

The former Coronation Street favourite, 36, took to Instagram to post a candid snap of herself in a bikini and told her followers to love their "wobbly bits" and stretch marks.

Cath wrote in the caption of the photo, which showed her clad in a purple bikini and sitting with her back to the camera in meditative pose: "It's January. My least favourite month. How many of you are mentally and physically drained from the magic of Christmas?

"How many of you are punishing yourselves for enjoying foods that you wouldn't normally eat over the holidays? How many of you have hit January with a wealth of promises made between yourself and some faddy new diet plan/crazy ass juicing scheme?

"How many of you are looking in the mirror and feeling gut-wrenching pangs of self loathing and disappointment. Feeling like a failure?"

She went on to share what she said would be the "the best memo" her followers would receive in 2020.

Cath advised them to "have cake and get drunk" with their loved ones if they wanted to, as life's "too short" and people are "worth so much more" than the number on their scales.

She also suggested that her followers avoid weighing themselves and instead "eat better" and "move more" if their jeans get tight.

Smile at yourself in the mirror.

"Be proud of what your body can achieve," she continued. "Don't punish it for what it can't. The models in the magazines do not look like that. They have imperfections too."

Cath wrote at the end of the lengthy post, which also included advice on avoiding fad diets, meditating regularly and getting enough sleep: "Smile at yourself in the mirror. Love your wobbly bits, love the lines, love the stretchmarks; they are your journey. Your biography. Nature's beautiful tattoos. Be grateful for your health - not everyone has it."

Cath concluded the post by revealing that 2019 was an "exceptional" year for her in terms of "growth and healing".

The Trollied actress is married to personal trainer Tom Pitfield. The couple have a son, four-year-old Alfie.

She was partnered with South African dancer Johannes Radebe on Strictly last year and was the fifth contestant knocked from the competition.

