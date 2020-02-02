The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Sunday 2nd February 2020
Dancing On Ice

Dancing On Ice judges rush to comfort Lisa after she breaks down following fall

Lisa took a tumble and got emotional

By Carena Crawford

Lisa George fell during her Dancing On Ice routine this evening (Sunday February 2) and broke down during the judges comments.

Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman were upset to see her upset and rushed to comfort her.

Ashley and John gave Lisa a hug (Credit: ITV)

During a confident performance to Bjork's Oh So Quiet, dressed as Goldilocks and the three bears, Lisa took a tumble.

She was in the middle of a move with partner Tom Naylor when she went flying.

Lisa fell to the ice (Credit: ITV)

She got up straight away and carried on giving a great performance.

She received scores lower than she is used to, but still not dreadful, with Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean giving her a seven and Ashley and John six point fives.

Lisa got straight back up (Credit: ITV)

The judges all said the same thing - that she seemed a bit more cautious tonight.

I love this routine so much and I feel like I messed up.

Breaking down in tears, Lisa told Holly and Phil: "I just really wanted to do a good job because I love this routine so much and I feel like I messed up."

Lisa was upset (Credit: ITV)

John and Ashley rushed to comfort her with a hug.

Fans at home were also distraught for her.

At the start of the show Holly Willoughby explained Caprice Bourett would no longer be in the skating competition, but gave no further reason as to why.

The host said: "Caprice will not be taking any further part in the series and Libby Clegg is unable to skate tonight as she is unwell. We send them both our best wishes."

Holly quickly explained what was happening (Credit: ITV)

Fans at home aren't disappointed Caprice's not taking part any more.

Caprice had caused controversy two weeks ago when it was announced she had parted ways with her partner Hamish Gaman.

No reason was given, but rumours of bullying were flying round.

Thank God Caprice has left.

Caprice then came back last week with new partner Oscar Peters, but they found themselves in the skate off against Radzi Chinyanganya.

The judges choose to send home Radzi and fans at home weren't happy about it.

On Friday, Hamish broke his silence and said he was "not okay" following everything that had gone on.

