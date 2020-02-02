Dancing On Ice judges rush to comfort Lisa after she breaks down following fall

Lisa George fell during her Dancing On Ice routine this evening (Sunday February 2) and broke down during the judges comments.

Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman were upset to see her upset and rushed to comfort her.

Ashley and John gave Lisa a hug (Credit: ITV)

During a confident performance to Bjork's Oh So Quiet, dressed as Goldilocks and the three bears, Lisa took a tumble.

She was in the middle of a move with partner Tom Naylor when she went flying.

Lisa fell to the ice (Credit: ITV)

She got up straight away and carried on giving a great performance.

She received scores lower than she is used to, but still not dreadful, with Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean giving her a seven and Ashley and John six point fives.

Lisa got straight back up (Credit: ITV)

The judges all said the same thing - that she seemed a bit more cautious tonight.

I love this routine so much and I feel like I messed up.

Breaking down in tears, Lisa told Holly and Phil: "I just really wanted to do a good job because I love this routine so much and I feel like I messed up."

Lisa was upset (Credit: ITV)

John and Ashley rushed to comfort her with a hug.

Fans at home were also distraught for her.

Don't beat yourself up Lisa. Was watching with my eldest daughter and you've just emphasised what I tell her. If you stumble, get back up and carry on. ❤ — Nicole (@UnitedSheStands) February 2, 2020

Aww don’t get upset Lisa it was a lovely routine well done you. Hope you are ok hugs 🤗 x — Victoria Smith (@VJSLifeCoach) February 2, 2020

Aw Lisa😢 I feel so sorry for her because she’s great! Surely that banjo hug saved the day though🤔 #DancingOnIce — daniella (@ohmyDV) February 2, 2020

Feel so sorry for Lisa. Once again dancing on ice has brought me to tears 😭💔 — Amy Harrington (@Amy_Harrington1) February 2, 2020

Ah bless you Lisa you warrior u triumphed in that routine . You done better then what I would of done put it that way. 😂😂😂 😘😘 #DancingOnIce @LisaGeorgeActor — Ryan Glendenning (@ryanG_tweets) February 2, 2020

Oh I love Lisa she does so well bless her! She made me cry but fingers crossed she won't be out tonight👱🏻‍♀️🐻 #DancingOnIce — Sian Hayes (@SianHayes17) February 2, 2020

At the start of the show Holly Willoughby explained Caprice Bourett would no longer be in the skating competition, but gave no further reason as to why.

The host said: "Caprice will not be taking any further part in the series and Libby Clegg is unable to skate tonight as she is unwell. We send them both our best wishes."

Holly quickly explained what was happening (Credit: ITV)

Fans at home aren't disappointed Caprice's not taking part any more.

Thank god Caprice has left #DancingOnIce — Carly 🦋 (@Carly__xox) February 2, 2020

Caprice has left justice has been done #DancingOnIce — Arlene Woollard (@Arlene_HWycombe) February 2, 2020

What the nation was waiting for. Caprice has quit!!! #DancingOnIce — Victoria Cubie (@VikkiCx) February 2, 2020

What on earth is goin on with caprice. Such messing about. The public made it clear last week she wasn't wanted anyway. Good riddance I say 😖 #DancingOnIce — Heather mckenzie (@Heather27258980) February 2, 2020

Caprice had caused controversy two weeks ago when it was announced she had parted ways with her partner Hamish Gaman.

No reason was given, but rumours of bullying were flying round.

Thank God Caprice has left.

Caprice then came back last week with new partner Oscar Peters, but they found themselves in the skate off against Radzi Chinyanganya.

The judges choose to send home Radzi and fans at home weren't happy about it.

On Friday, Hamish broke his silence and said he was "not okay" following everything that had gone on.

