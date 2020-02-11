Jason Gardiner says he's 'happier' since quitting Dancing On Ice

Jason Gardiner has revealed he is happier than he's been in years, since quitting Dancing On Ice.

Replying to a fan on Twitter who called for the return of the acid-tongued judge, Jason replied: "Thank you Brian but I'm happier than I've been in years because I'm not doing @DancingOnIce."

Thank you Brian but I'm happier than I've been in years because I'm not doing @dancingonice x https://t.co/5w1U5uMN3r — Jason Gardiner (@officialJasonG) February 11, 2020

This year John Barrowman has taken Jason's place on the panel alongside Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Jason was on the show, presented by Holly Willoughby and PhillipSchofield, since the beginning (Credit: SpalshNews.com)

He quit the show last year amid a storm of controversy over comments he made about 2019 contestant Gemma Collins, with the former TOWIE star accusing him of bullying and selling stories on her.

Jason Gardiner and Gemma Collins had a frosty relationship (Credit: ITV)

Jason accused Gemma of being a 'brat' and likened her to a fridge when performing on the ice - a comment he later insisted was not about her weight.

He also said her 'diva' behaviour was overshadowing the other contestants.

He said on The Jeremy Vine Show: "It's annoying. We've got an amazing line-up this year and have people who are so good on the show, and it seems to be all we ever talk about is one particular contestant, who really isn't that good on the show as a competitor and what she's physically able to do on the ice."

Jason was on the Dancing On Ice panel alongside Ashley Banjo and skating legends Torvill and Dean (Credit: ITV)

Jason stunned fans when he quit at the end of last year's Dancing On Ice, with a statement released on Instagram.

He wrote: "After all these years I feel it's time for me to say goodbye to my judging role and return to things I have been putting on hold and have been on the back burner for a while.

"To all of my DOI fans I really thank you for your support and encouragement over the years, I know we've gone through some controversies and I'm glad you got my unique judging style and honestly."

Since leaving Dancing On Ice, Jason has been appearing in his very own stage show, In The Closet.

Taking to Instagram last month, the former judge posted a video showing members of the "brilliant creative team" helping to put together his show.

He said in a video: "Hi everyone, I want to introduce you to two very special people who are part of the creative team for In the Closet.

"This is Phillip Foster, who's my collaborator, and he's the maestro of the show, and Heather..."

His colleague Heather then added: "I'm directing and choreographing Jason... keeping him on his toes!"

