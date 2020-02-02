Dancing On Ice fans react as it's announced Caprice has quit the series

Fans of Dancing On Ice have reacted with delight after it was announced Caprice Bourett has quit the series.

Holly Willoughby opened the show tonight explaining Caprice would no longer be in the skating competition, but gave no further explanation as to why.

The host said: "Caprice will not be taking any further part in the series and Libby Clegg is unable to skate tonight as she is unwell. We send them both our best wishes."

Fans at home aren't disappointed Caprice's not taking part any more.

Thank god Caprice has left #DancingOnIce — Carly 🦋 (@Carly__xox) February 2, 2020

Caprice has left justice has been done #DancingOnIce — Arlene Woollard (@Arlene_HWycombe) February 2, 2020

What the nation was waiting for. Caprice has quit!!! #DancingOnIce — Victoria Cubie (@VikkiCx) February 2, 2020

What on earth is goin on with caprice. Such messing about. The public made it clear last week she wasn't wanted anyway. Good riddance I say 😖 #DancingOnIce — Heather mckenzie (@Heather27258980) February 2, 2020

Many fans think Radzi, who was eliminated in the skate off against Caprice last week, should be allowed back.

Radzi should come back as caprice has left the show @dancingonice #DancingOnIce — Sarah Gate (@sarahj85) February 2, 2020

So Radzi lost in the dance off last week (even though we all know he was the strongest skater and itv wanted to avoid lawsuit) against Caprice and then she decides to leave Why not wipe out last weeks dance off due to her decision and allow him to return 🤷‍♂️ #DancingOnIce — Aaron Long (@_AaronLong_) February 2, 2020

@dancingonice bring back @iamradzi now Caprice has gone and you're one short. Not fair on him #DancingOnIce — Debbie Blackman (@DebbieBlackma14) February 2, 2020

Caprice had caused controversy two weeks ago when it was announced she had parted ways with her partner Hamish Gaman.

No reason was given, but rumours of bullying were flying round.

Caprice then came back last week with new partner Oscar Peters, but they found themselves in the skate off against Radzi Chinyanganya.

The judges choose to send home Radzi and fans at home weren't happy about it.

On Friday, Hamish broke his silence and said he was "not okay" following everything that had gone on.

