Sunday 2nd February 2020
Dancing On Ice

Dancing On Ice fans react as it's announced Caprice has quit the series

Most viewers are glad to see the back of her

By Carena Crawford

Fans of Dancing On Ice have reacted with delight after it was announced Caprice Bourett has quit the series.

Holly Willoughby opened the show tonight explaining Caprice would no longer be in the skating competition, but gave no further explanation as to why.

The host said: "Caprice will not be taking any further part in the series and Libby Clegg is unable to skate tonight as she is unwell. We send them both our best wishes."

Holly quickly explained what was happening (Credit: ITV)

Fans at home aren't disappointed Caprice's not taking part any more.

Many fans think Radzi, who was eliminated in the skate off against Caprice last week, should be allowed back.

Caprice had caused controversy two weeks ago when it was announced she had parted ways with her partner Hamish Gaman.

No reason was given, but rumours of bullying were flying round.

Thank God Caprice has left.

Caprice then came back last week with new partner Oscar Peters, but they found themselves in the skate off against Radzi Chinyanganya.

The judges choose to send home Radzi and fans at home weren't happy about it.

On Friday, Hamish broke his silence and said he was "not okay" following everything that had gone on.

