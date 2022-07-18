Witness Number 3 on C5: Who is Nina Toussaint-White who plays Jodie?

Nina Toussaint-White stars as hairdresser Jodie in Witness Number 3, starting tonight on Channel 5.

It’s the latest series promising to push you to the edge of your seats.

And we’re here for the thrills.

But who is actress Nina Toussaint-White and how do you recognise the actress?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Nina Toussaint-White as Jodie in Witness Number 3 (Credit: Channel 5)

Who does Nina Toussaint-White play in Witness Number 3?

Nina leads the cast as Jodie Packer, a single mum who owns a hairdressers in London.

Jodie becomes a key witness in a murder when she sees a killer lead his next victim to his death.

But Jodie has no idea at the time that the killer is a gang boss, who will do anything to stop Jodie acting as a witness.

She faces threats which begin with cryptic texts and memes to real-life ones that put her and her family in danger.

Nina Toussaint-White says: “This is a story of someone being proud and believing in where she’s from and fighting to the bitter end to uplift it and protect it.”

What has Nina Toussaint-White starred in before Witness Number 3?

The London-born actress studied at the prestigious Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts before beginning her impressive acting career.

She began like a lot of British stars – with a guest spot on Casualty!

This was followed by a guest appearance on The Bill a year later.

But it wasn’t until a 2009 appearance in EastEnders that she got her big break.

Nina played a nurse called Sydney Chambers, who comforted Bradley Branning after his split from Stacey Slater.

She returned to the soaps with a recurring role in Emmerdale in 2016 playing Angie Bailey.

Angie was married to Jermaine Bailey, who rocked the Dales by having an affair with 17-year-old Belle Dingle.

She also had a stint as Sophia Verlaine in Holby City as the love interest of Fleur.

You’ll probably recognise her from BBC’s popular mini-series Bodyguard, too.

She played DS Louise Rayburn alongside Richard Madden.

The actress is also well respected for her work in theatre…

She was nominated for Best Performance in a Musical in the 2016 UK Theatre Awards for her role as Tree in The Etienne Sisters.

Nina Toussaint-White appeared as Jane alongside Dominic Cooper in the revival of The Libertine by Stephen Jeffreys at the Theatre Royal Bath.

Nina Toussaint-White in Witness Number 3 (Credit: Channel 5)

How old is Nina Toussaint-White and where is she from?

The actress was born in 1985, making her 35.

Nina Toussaint-White was raised in Plumstead, southeast London, and is still based in London.

She was educated at Plumstead Manor School and Negus Sixth Form Centre.

She then trained at Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts, Clapham, on their three-year B.A. acting course.

Is Nina Toussaint-White married? Who is her husband?

Nina Toussaint-White is married to occasional actor, Joey Ellis, star of Blood and Bones, and Brotherhood.

They got married back in 2018.

They welcomed a daughter named Juno last year – and Joey has a blog called Joey and Juno where he talks about the life of the new parents.

What is the Witness Number 3 actress in next?

The actress has been cast in the action film Kandahar, alongside Gerard Butler.

The film is directed by Ric Roman Waugh, who previously directed Gerard Butler in Greenland.

Kandahar is about a CIA operative and his translator who flee from special forces in Afghanistan after exposing a covert mission.

It’s currently in post-production – so should hopefully release later this year or early next year!

Nina Toussaint-White is also currently performing in Closer at the Lyric Hammersmith theatre from July 14 to August 13.

The Olivier award-winning play also stars Cold Feet’s Ella Hunt.

Witness Number 3 starts on Monday July 18 2022 at 9pm on Channel 5, and continues every day until Thursday.

