Cold Feet star John Thomson has spoken out amid fears the latest series of the ITV drama was the last.

Former Fast Show star John, 51, says “it’s not been cancelled”.

The news will be of huge relief for the millions of fans of the show around the country.

John says the series hasn’t been cancelled (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did John Thomson say about Cold Feet?

John, who plays Pete Gifford in the drama, told the Daily Express: “People keep asking when is it going to come back, it’s like how long is a piece of string in the current climate.

“We’ll just have to wait, won’t we. It’s not been cancelled. But it’s like a load of dramas. It’s on hold.”

Read more: Cold Feet star Fay Ripley faked nervous breakdown to get a TV show axed

John stars alongside James Nesbitt, Hermione Norris, Fay Ripley and Robert Bathurst in the show.

But, like many programmes this year, production has been put back because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cold Feet cast in a throwback image from the 1990s (Credit: ITV)

Cold Feet began on the channel in 1997 and became an instant hit.

Although it ended in 2003, it returned 13 years later in 2016.

When series nine ended last year, viewers thought they might have seen the last of it.

What did the creator say after series nine?

After the end of the last series of Cold Feet, creator Mike Bullen issued a statement.

“[The crew] feel we’ve explored to our satisfaction the issues confronting the characters at this stage of their lives,” he said.

“We want to give them all a little time to move on… to put clear water between the stories we’ve told thus far and the issues they’ll be exploring when they are empty-nesters staring down the barrel of grandparenthood.

We want to give them all a little time to move on…

“We’re looking forward to returning at a later date to document the agony and the ecstasy of the third age…”

The series returned in 2016 (Credit: ITV)

What happened in the last series of Cold Feet?

In that series finale, David (Bathurst) got closer to second wife Robyn again, while Karen (Norris) was offered a job in London.

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

After Jen’s (Ripley) cancer battle, her and Pete drew up a list of things they wanted to do before they got old.

But Peter revealed he was happiest at her side a home.

Are you relieved? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.