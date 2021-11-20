Why did Children In Need finish early? Viewers annoyed fundraising show was cut short

The annual Children In Need appeal hit our screens last night, but viewers couldn’t understand why it was only on for three hours.

The show usually takes a break for News at 10 and then returns with more stars, songs and sketches.

However, this year the grand total was revealed ahead of the news and then Stephen Merchant’s 2011 stand-up show was played following it.

Alex Scott, Mel Geidroyc, Graham Norton, Ade Adepitan and Chris Ramsey hosted the show (Credit: BBC)

Why did Children In Need finish early?

With fundraising activities going on all week, including BBC Weatherman Owain Wyn Evans’ Drumathon, and Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Kitchen Disco Danceathon, it usually all concludes with a Friday night telathon.

Hosts Alex Scott, Mel Geidroyc, Graham Norton, Ade Adepitan and Chris Ramsey took us through the evening’s entertainment starting at 7pm.

But once the news arrived at 10pm, the show did not return.

Viewers on Twitter were baffled – and annoyed – at their evening’s viewing being cut short.

Exactly how it should be – a 2am finish, not everyone packed off to bed by 10pm. @BBC will cost the charity millions by not continuing after the news. They’re literally sending kids to bed without their supper. #ChildrenInNeed #CIN — Brekkie (@Brekkietweets) November 19, 2021

Remember when #ChildreninNeed used to be on till 2am after a few drinks you be donating your wages your yet to receive, where is it now what happened 🤷‍♀️ #bbc — Michelle (@TinkyTink) November 19, 2021

Wtf it’s 2am already #ChildreninNeed where is children in need after news I’m not happy I love watching children in need every year I’m so disappointed — Nicholas Sherwood (@sherwo89_n) November 19, 2021

I thought #ChildreninNeed was on till like 2am. Why has it finished at 10pm? — Nathan Richardson (@NathRNath) November 19, 2021

3 hours and it’s over it used to run till 2am back in the day 🥺🥺🥺 #ChildreninNeed — matty Fan account) (@strictlymulti93) November 19, 2021

It’s not known why the show came to an end earlier this year. ED! contacted the BBC for comment who told us the show in fact had ended at 10pm last year too.

What was the Children In Need fundraising total?

It was the 41st year of Children In Need and they raised a huge £39,389,048.

It was way up on last year’s £37million achievement.

Steve McDonald and Janine Butcher go on an awkward First Dates for Children in Need 2021 (Credit: BBC One)

Who took part in Children In Need 2021?

The show was opened by Ed Sheeran, singing his new track Overpass Graffiti. And the official Children In Need single, Everywhere, performed by Niall Horan and Anne-Marie, followed later in the evening.

Other musical performances came from Tom Grennan and an epic schools singalong. And 13-year-old Sam, who benefitted from Children In Need after his father died, took to the stage to sing Freya Ridings’ Lost Without You.

There was a celebrity special of I Can See Your Voice, and Mel and Graham took part in a Mastermind special.

Meanwhile, Danny Dyer hosted a special edition of The Wall with kids’ TV hosts Sam and Mark taking part.

The cast of 9 to 5 also performed. Elsewhere was a Graham Norton Red Chair Special featuring Oti Mabuse, Stephen Fry, Johnny Vegas and Shaun Wallace.

Also, Basil Brush, Zippy, George, Bungle, Dodge, Hacker T Dog and Mr Blobby (and many more) joined forces. They were part of one of the biggest singalongs BBC Children in Need has ever seen.

The highlight of the evening came with a very special First Dates episode. It featured Coronation Street‘s Steve McDonald and EastEnders’ Janine Butcher.

Fans were thrilled by the soap crossover – and totally stunned when it was revealed Steve wasn’t Janine’s date at all and it was none other than Emmerdale‘s Eric Pollard.

