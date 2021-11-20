Children In Need Mel Geidroyc and Ed Sheeran
TV

Why did Children In Need finish early? Viewers annoyed fundraising show was cut short

It usually goes on past News at 10

By Carena Crawford
| Updated:

The annual Children In Need appeal hit our screens last night, but viewers couldn’t understand why it was only on for three hours.

The show usually takes a break for News at 10 and then returns with more stars, songs and sketches.

However, this year the grand total was revealed ahead of the news and then Stephen Merchant’s 2011 stand-up show was played following it.

Children In Need Alex Scott Mel Geidroyc Graham Norton Ade Adapetan Chris Ramsay
Alex Scott, Mel Geidroyc, Graham Norton, Ade Adepitan and Chris Ramsey hosted the show (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Children In Need highlights on BBC One

Why did Children In Need finish early?

With fundraising activities going on all week, including BBC Weatherman Owain Wyn Evans’ Drumathon, and Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Kitchen Disco Danceathon, it usually all concludes with a Friday night telathon.

Hosts Alex Scott, Mel Geidroyc, Graham Norton, Ade Adepitan and Chris Ramsey took us through the evening’s entertainment starting at 7pm.

But once the news arrived at 10pm, the show did not return.

Viewers on Twitter were baffled – and annoyed – at their evening’s viewing being cut short.

It’s not known why the show came to an end earlier this year. ED! contacted the BBC for comment who told us the show in fact had ended at 10pm last year too.

What was the Children In Need fundraising total?

It was the 41st year of Children In Need and they raised a huge £39,389,048.

It was way up on last year’s £37million achievement.

Steve McDonald on First Dates with Janine Butcher
Steve McDonald and Janine Butcher go on an awkward First Dates for Children in Need 2021 (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: Coronation Street stars we really miss on our TV screens

Who took part in Children In Need 2021?

The show was opened by Ed Sheeran, singing his new track Overpass Graffiti. And the official Children In Need single, Everywhere, performed by Niall Horan and Anne-Marie, followed later in the evening.

Other musical performances came from Tom Grennan and an epic schools singalong. And 13-year-old Sam, who benefitted from Children In Need after his father died, took to the stage to sing Freya Ridings’ Lost Without You.

There was a celebrity special of I Can See Your Voice, and Mel and Graham took part in a Mastermind special.

Meanwhile, Danny Dyer hosted a special edition of The Wall with kids’ TV hosts Sam and Mark taking part.

The cast of 9 to 5 also performed. Elsewhere was a Graham Norton Red Chair Special featuring Oti Mabuse, Stephen Fry, Johnny Vegas and Shaun Wallace.

Also, Basil Brush, Zippy, George, Bungle, Dodge, Hacker T Dog and Mr Blobby (and many more) joined forces. They were part of one of the biggest singalongs BBC Children in Need has ever seen.

The highlight of the evening came with a very special First Dates episode. It featured Coronation Street‘s Steve McDonald and EastEnders’ Janine Butcher.

Fans were thrilled by the soap crossover – and totally stunned when it was revealed Steve wasn’t Janine’s date at all and it was none other than Emmerdale‘s Eric Pollard.

