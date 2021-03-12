Who will replace Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain is now the question on everyone’s lips.

Piers, 55, sensationally quit the ITV breakfast show on Tuesday (March 9) after his criticism of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Now a source has revealed that Robert Rinder is being considered as a replacement.

Rob is pals with Susanna (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who will replace Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain?

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant, 42, is famous for his no-nonsense style on ITV’s Judge Rinder and is said to be close pals with Susanna Reid.

And, according to a source, ITV wants to replicate the kind of chemistry Susanna had with Piers.

Subsequently, it reportedly sees her friendship with Rob as a huge advantage.

The source told The Sun newspaper: “The dynamic between the two presenters would be instant…

“…because they have been good friends for years – even going on holiday together.

Piers quit the show following backlash over his comments about Meghan and Harry (Credit: ITV)

“Though he is often associated with light-entertainment shows, Rob is a no-nonsense lawyer who has the intellectual gravity to tackle any subject.

“And viewers know he will bring a flamboyant element to GMB as well as a sense of fun.”

ED! contacted ITV for comment.

Jeremy is a popular choice among pollsters (Credit: ITV)

Who else is in the mix to replace Piers on the show?

A poll conducted by Find Out Now concluded that outspoken Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? host Jeremy Clarkson was the frontrunner.

21 per cent of pollsters voted for the former Top Gear presenter, who is also one of Piers’ most bitter rivals.

Also on the list was Ben Shephard with 19 per cent, Nigel Farage at 12 per cent and Kate Garraway at nine per cent.

At the bottom of the list was Loose Women presenter Charlene White, Kay Burley and left-wing journalist Owen Jones.

