Piers Morgan has a warning for his critics who might think they have won following his departure from ITV show Good Morning Britain.

He will be back!

Speaking from his home on Wednesday morning, the newsman sounded typically resilient as he said: “I had a good chat with ITV and we agreed to disagree.

Piers Morgan is taking it easy after leaving ITV show Good Morning Britain (Credit: Splash)

“I’m just going to take it easy and see how we go.

“I believe in freedom of speech, I believe in the right to be allowed to have an opinion.

“If people want to believe Meghan Markle, that’s entirely their right.

“I don’t believe almost anything that comes out of her mouth and I think the damage she’s done to the British monarchy and to the Queen at a time when Prince Philip is lying in hospital is enormous and frankly contemptible.”

“I think it’s fair to say, although the woke crowd will think that they’ve cancelled me, I think they will be rather disappointed when I re-emerge.

“I would call it a temporary hibernation.”

Piers Morgan will be back he warns (Credit: ITV)

Piers Morgan breaks his silence on GMB exit

Piers first broke his silence on his split from Good Morning Britain on Twitter this morning.

He wrote: “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK.

“Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.”

Alongside his own thoughts, he shared an image of Winston Churchill and a quote from the former PM. “Some people’s idea of free speech is that they are free to say what they like.

“But if anyone says anything back, that is an outrage.”

