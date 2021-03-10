piers morgan nhs
News

Piers Morgan vows he’ll be back as he declares ITV split ‘amicable’ while dissing Meghan again

He's not ready to be a feather duster yet!

By Karen Hyland

Piers Morgan has a warning for his critics who might think they have won following his departure from ITV show Good Morning Britain.

He will be back!

Speaking from his home on Wednesday morning, the newsman sounded typically resilient as he said: “I had a good chat with ITV and we agreed to disagree.

Piers Morgan reveals death threat on Instagram
Piers Morgan is taking it easy after leaving ITV show Good Morning Britain (Credit: Splash)

“I’m just going to take it easy and see how we go.

“I believe in freedom of speech, I believe in the right to be allowed to have an opinion.

“If people want to believe Meghan Markle, that’s entirely their right.

“I don’t believe almost anything that comes out of her mouth and I think the damage she’s done to the British monarchy and to the Queen at a time when Prince Philip is lying in hospital is enormous and frankly contemptible.”

“I think it’s fair to say, although the woke crowd will think that they’ve cancelled me, I think they will be rather disappointed when I re-emerge.

“I would call it a temporary hibernation.”

Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain
Piers Morgan will be back he warns (Credit: ITV)

Piers Morgan breaks his silence on GMB exit

Piers first broke his silence on his split from Good Morning Britain on Twitter this morning.

He wrote: “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK.

“Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.”

Alongside his own thoughts, he shared an image of Winston Churchill and a quote from the former PM. “Some people’s idea of free speech is that they are free to say what they like.

“But if anyone says anything back, that is an outrage.”

Read more: Alex Beresford should ‘replace’ Piers Morgan claim viewers

Are you going to miss Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

julie walters actress for the love of britain
How old is Julie Walters and does she have a husband and children?
Will Ben replace Piers Morgan on GMB
Who will replace Piers Morgan on GMB? Ben Shephard is bookies’ favourite
Tipping Point, Ben and Rob
Tipping Point series 10: Contestant Rob accused of being ‘rude’ to fellow player
Meghan and Harry interview: Samantha Markle fires back at half-sister’s claims
Piers Morgan accused of going on holiday
Piers Morgan quits Good Morning Britain: Presenter issues defiant statement and continues to slate Meghan
Loose Women star Stacey Solomon
Is Stacey Solomon leaving Loose Women as she lands home improvement TV series with the BBC?