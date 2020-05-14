Who Wants To Be A Millionaire: Infuriated viewers slam contestant Peter for 'disrespectful' turn

ITV viewers were infuriated last night watching a contestant named Peter on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.

Wednesday (May 13) evening's episode saw the lawyer take to the hot seat to try for the seven-figure prize.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire viewers took issue with Peter's style of play (Credit: ITV)

He was the first up and did well on the early questions. The £4,000 one asked which song in the musical film Grease saw actress Olivia Newton-John sewn into a pair of tight, black trousers.

How did Peter do?

"My wife definitely knows this," he said as he looked over the question and possible answers.

"I think I know it. It comes at the end, it's the big ensemble piece. [Option D] Look at Me, I'm Sandra Dee, they're in one of the girls' bedrooms."

He annoyed viewers by explaining each wrong answer before coming to the right one (Credit: ITV)

But viewers at home appeared deeply frustrated with the way in which Peter played through his turn on the show.

Fans took issue with him explaining why each of the wrong answers was wrong before coming to the correct answer, as he did on the £4,000 question and others.

Get on with it.

Some claimed it was "disrespectful" to the other people waiting for a chance to play. Others admitted getting "annoyed" as they wanted him to get on with it.

Peter did well on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, taking home £32k (Credit: ITV)

One said: "Mate, you don't have to explain every answer, if I was there waiting my turn I'd be getting rather annoyed."

Another tweeted: "Am I only one that gets annoyed when the contestants explain all of the options? Just answer the question mate."

Viewers thought he explained too much

A third said: "We're not on Eggheads, love. You don't need to explain it."

"Who is this fella on #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire?" demanded a fourth. "Can't even answer a question without a full explanation of each option...

Get on with it, you boring fart!"

Someone else said: "We don't need a long explanation, just answer #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire."

A sixth wrote: "My mum always says she finds it disrespectful and annoying when the contestant in the chair talks through every question/explanation. She says all the other contestants want a chance to play. So shut up and hurry up."

Someone else speculated that Who Wants To Be A Millionaire contestants are asked to talk through the possible answers.

"I think they must be told to explain on the possible answers," said one viewer, adding: "They all do it."

ED! contacted ITV for comment.

Peter went on to reach the £64k question but unfortunately got it wrong. Luckily, thanks to the safety nets he still got to take home £32k.

- Who Wants To Be A Millionaire continues tonight (Thursday, May 14) at 9pm on ITV

