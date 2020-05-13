Who Wants To Be A Millionaire: Retired GP Andrew walks away with £500k despite knowing million pound question

Fans of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire were on the edge of their seats last night when a contestant named Andrew got to the million pound question.

During Tuesday (May 12) evening's episode, retired doctor Andrew ploughed his way through the questions put to him by host Jeremy Clarkson.

How did Andrew do?

Andrew got to the final question on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (Credit: ITV)

He didn't use any of his lifelines until the £125k question. And by the time he got to the 15th and final question, he still had one lifeline left - Phone A Friend.

It was, 'In the history of motor sport, which of these iconic races was held first?'

The options were, A) Le Mans 24 Hours, B) Monaco Grand Prix, C) Indy 500 or D) Isle of Man TT.

He decided to take the money, although got it right when he had a guess afterwards (Credit: ITV)

Unfortunately, Andrew's pal didn't know the answer. So to be on the safe side, he decided to take the £500k.

But he guessed right

When host Jeremy asked what his answer would have been, Andrew said he would have said D) Isle of Man TT.

And excruciatingly, the computer revealed that D was indeed the correct answer.

What a player! To even guess the right answer to the million pound question.

Reacting on Twitter, one viewer said: "Oh Andrew! That's so unbelievably close and he knew it, if he said Isle of Man TT he would've won the million! £500,000 is an incredible amount of money! #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire."

Another tweeted: "Andrew should be so proud. What a performance. Near enough played the game to perfection, and the fact he guessed the right answer... I was in awe watching him. That's one of the very best."

A third wrote: "Well played, Andrew. What a player! To even guess the right answer to the million pound question. Incredible #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire."

Andrew appeared on today's (Wednesday, May 13) This Morning to talk about his Who Wants To Be A Millionaire experience.

Head full of doubts

Presenter Phillip Schofield asked the retiree, who has progressive MS, about the doubts that must have filled his mind as he worked his way through the questions.

"Yes, especially sitting in the hot seat," Andrew admitted. "You question questions that you're very certain of the answer. So on such a big question, the doubts were quite large in my mind."

Host Holly Willoughby asked what he plans to spend the £500k on and he said a trip to Niagara Falls is among his goals.

