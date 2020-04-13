Who Wants To Be A Millionaire fans thrilled as Chaser Mark Labbett joins the show and doesn't know the answer

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire fans were thrilled when Chaser Mark Labbett popped up during last night's celebrity special.

Host Jeremy Clarkson was joined by celebs John Barnes, Richard Osman, and Charlotte Church as they answered questions to raise money for charity.

John Barnes, Richard Osman and Charlotte Church joined Jeremy Clarkson on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (Credit: ITV)

Charlotte was doing pretty well, but she hit a stumbling block when Jeremy asked the question: "Which of these publications was discontinued in print form in 2019?"

The options she had were: the Argos catalogue, The Independent, Yellow Pages, or Beano.

Charlotte Church calls The Beast on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

The Welsh songstress therefore opted to use her phone-a-friend lifeline and said she wanted to call 'Mark'.

Charlotte's Who Wants To Be A Millionaire phone-a-friend was Mark Labbett

Jeremy then revealed who Mark really was - The Beast aka Chaser Mark Labbett!

Charlotte Church picked the wrong Chaser to befriend!

The host said Charlotte was "quite clever" lining a world-renowned quizzer up to help her out, but Charlotte insisted he was also her friend.

However, in a surprising twist, Mark couldn't actually help Charlotte because even he didn't know the correct answer!

Mark's knowledge was called upon to help out (Credit: ITV)

Incorrect answer

He said the Yellow Pages, but insisted that was "a guess".

Fans were stunned at his 'appearance' - and found it hilarious when he didn't know the answer!

Wowwwww of all people, she called Mark from #TheChase and he didn’t know. I AM FINISHEDDDD #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire pic.twitter.com/flhC306ey6 — Gembaaa 🙋🏾 (@LDN_Gem) April 12, 2020

Imagine being on Who Wants to be a Millionaire and your phone a friend was Mark fae the chase 😂 #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire — Andy 'Ginge' Ritchie (@AndyRitchie12) April 12, 2020

Mark you fraud #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire — Jonny Twiss (@Twiss95) April 12, 2020

Mark Labbett on the phone #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire — Dave ja vu (@CDM0202) April 12, 2020

Charlotte Church calling The Beast from ‘The Chase’ as her phone a friend on #celebritymillionaire is a next-level baller move. #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire — Hadaway and Write (@Magpie_Dreams) April 12, 2020

Charlotte Church picked the wrong Chaser to befriend?! #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire — Pádraig McCann (@Padraig_McCann) April 12, 2020

In a roundabout way though, Mark did in fact help Charlotte as she decided to use another lifeline - her 50/50.

Mark had confidently confirmed that The Independent had stopped printing earlier than 2019, so when the options were narrowed down to Yellow Pages or The Independent, Charlotte knew the correct answer.

Charlotte left Who Wants To Be A Millionaire with £32,000 (Credit: ITV)

She rightly went for Yellow Pages, and carried on answering several more questions before being stumped again.

Charlotte chose to walk away and as a result banked £32,000 for the Awen Project and Safe Foundation.

Mark has appeared on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire before

It's not the first time The Beast has been on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.

He was a contestant in 2005, when Chris Tarrant hosted the show, and managed to walk away with £32,000.

Mark had been on course for a much bigger win, but got the £64,000 question wrong, which consequently pushed his total back down to £32,000.

