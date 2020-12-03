Comedian Richard Ayoade hosts a brand new series of Celebrity Crystal Maze on C4 which kicks off tonight (Thursday December 03 2020) – but who is his famous wife?

The quirky presenter is perhaps best known for his socially-awkward role in The IT Crowd.

Here’s everything you need to know about Richard, the host of The Crystal Maze.

The cast of The IT Crowd, which aired on C4 from 2006 to 2013 (Credit: C4)

Who is Richard Ayoade?

Richard is a comedian, director, screenwriter, presenter and actor!

He studied at Cambridge University (big brains) and trained to be a lawyer before finding fame as a comedian (funny, too!).

He starred in left field comedies Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace in 2004, and Man to Man with Dean Learner in 2006, and appeared in The Mighty Boosh opposite GBBO’s Noel Fielding.

The funnyman also portrayed Ned Smanks in Nathan Barley, before winning the role in The IT Crowd.

Richard has also directed music videos for Arctic Monkeys, Vampire Weekend, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Kasabian.

He went on to write and direct the comedy-drama film Submarine in 2010, an adaptation of the 2008 novel by Joe Dunthorne.

He presented the factual shows Gadget Man in 2013, and its spin-off Travel Man from 2015 to 2019.

Richard began hosting The Crystal Maze in 2017, replacing previous host Richard O’Brien.

What is Richard Ayoade most famous for?

Richard is best known for his role as the socially awkward IT technician Maurice Moss in C4 sitcom The IT Crowd.

He starred in the show from 2006 to 2013, opposite Katherine Parkinson and Chris O’Dowd.

In 2014, Richard won a BAFTA for Best Male Comedy Performance for the role.

Host Richard Ayoade with the cast of Celebrity Crystal Maze (Credit: C4)

How old is Richard Ayoade?

Richard was born May 23 1977.

He is currently 43 years old.

He was born in London’s Hammersmith, the son of a Norwegian mother and a Nigerian father.

The family moved to Ipswich, Suffolk, when he was young.

Who is Richard’s famous wife?

Richard met his future wife Lydia Fox at university.

Richard Ayoade married the actress in 2007.

She is also a producer from an extensive family of actors.

She is the only daughter of James Fox and Mary Piper, but she has four brothers, including controversial actor Laurence Fox.

Lydia plays Miss Dutton in the coming-of-age comedy, Submarine, directed by her husband Richard Ayoade.

She also guest starred as Laura in The IT Crowd.

Richard Ayoade and his wife Lydia Fox (Credit: Splash)

Does Richard Ayoade have kids?

Richard and Lydia have three children together.

The family live in East Dulwich, London.

Does he star in The Mandalorian?

Fans of Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian will recognise that Richard voices Zero the droid in episodes six and 10.

Richard has lent his voice to several roles over the years, including the role of Mr Pickles in The Boxtrolls.

He also voiced Treebor in Early Man, The Snowman in Danger Mouse and Ice Cream Cone in The LEGO Movie 2.

Will The It Crowd ever return?

There are currently no plans for a fifth series of The IT Crowd.

However, there is reportedly an US version of the original sitcom currently in production.

The cast for the upcoming US version is yet to be announced.

However, the show’s original creator, Graham Linehan, will work on the US version as a writer and executive producer.

Celebrity Crystal Maze returns to C4 on Thursday December 3 2020 at 10pm.

