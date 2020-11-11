Prince Harry ‘to take part in stand-up comedy fundraiser for US military veterans’

Prince Harry has signed up to take part in a US stand-up comedy show.

While his stand-up skills are as of yet unknown, it is unlikely he is looking to shift careers.

But rather taking part in the star-studded gig because of its very important cause.

The show, hosted on ABC, is designed to fundraise charity money for US veterans.

Harry was stripped of his military titles earlier this year

What is the comedy show for?

Stand Up for Heroes is an annual television event that features top talent in a bid to raise millions.

This year it will be hosted virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Prince Harry’s role remains unconfirmed, but he will contribute live from his California home.

And he will be in good company. As the likes of Tiffany Haddish, Jon Stewart, Iliza Shlesinger and Ronny Chieng will also be making appearances.

What’s more, superstars Bruce Springsteen and Cheryl Crow are set to perform.

Prince Harry is said to have a good sense of humour

What is the Bob Woodruff Foundation?

All money raised shall go to the Bob Woodruff Foundation, which provides resources and aid to military veterans.

Bob Woodruff said of the upcoming event :”For the last 14 years, the Stand Up for Heroes event has continued to inspire our nation and serves as a reminder of all of the brave individuals that have defended our country selflessly in our military.

“This year, it is especially important that we unite to show support for their sacrifices as we come together virtually to stand up for our heroes.”

Harry will appear in the show via a video link

When will the comedy show air?

Whereas Caroline Hirsch, founder of the New York Comedy Festival and owner of Carolines on Broadway comedy club, said:

‘We owe so much to our brave military veterans and their families for the service and sacrifice to our country; it’s very humbling to have the opportunity to honour them over the last 14 years through this great event.”

The event will be streamed live on November 18 via ABC News. It will also be streamed on their channels on TikTok and Instagram.



This announcement comes just days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released pictures of them paying their respects on Remembrance Sunday.

The pair took a photographer with them to capture them as they lay flowers and a wreath at two graves of fallen Commonwealth servicemen.

