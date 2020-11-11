The Queen and Prince Philip ‘won’t be able to jump the queue to get the COVID-19 vaccine first’

The Queen, nor any other members of the Royal Family, will be able to ‘jump the queue’ when it comes to the new coronavirus vaccine.

Top government sources are claiming that royals will have to wait their turn for the vaccine with everyone else.

Despite The Queen and Prince Philip’s advanced ages, at 94 and 99, they will still be in the second priority category for the vaccine.

So far, first priority is being given to care home residents and their carers.

When can The Queen receive the vaccine?

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the Commons: “The top priority according to the clinical analysis for this vaccine is the residents of care homes and the staff who work to look after them so well.

“They are in the very first categorisation because they’re the most vulnerable to this disease.”

Meanwhile, a senior source told The Daily Telegraph: “We would expect everyone to receive any vaccine in the order that is set out by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

“There will be no special treatment for anybody.”

What about younger members of the Royal Family?

This also means that the vaccination will not be able to be purchased privately.

Instead, recipients will have to abide by the priority structure laid out by the government and NHS.

As of now, the second priority for the vaccination will be for the over 80s, which both Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh will fall under.

However, Prince Charles, 71, and Camilla, 73, will fall under category number four, which is for those aged between 70-74.

As for the remaining royals aged under 50, a priority estimation has yet to be determined.

The Queen has urged Brits to stay strong and resilient throughout the pandemic.

Back in April she addressed the nation with her rousing ‘We Will Meet Again’ speech.

Her words included: “Together we are tackling this disease, and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it.



“While we have faced challenges before, this one is different.

“This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavour, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed – and that success will belong to every one of us.”

