Prince Harry ‘lost forever after Remembrance Sunday publicity stunt,’ claims royal biographer

Prince Harry is ‘lost forever’ after his poorly received Remembrance Sunday visit to an American cemetery, says a royal expert.

Ingrid Seward, of Majesty Magazine, says the ‘publicity stunt’ spectacularly backfired.

Writing for The Sun, Ingrid says she fears the jolly ex-serviceman Brits once knew and loved, is likely gone forever.

Here she writes: “We need the old Harry back, but sadly I think the Harry of old, that brave, charming young man, who worked so hard to help his fellow servicemen before and after conflict, is lost forever.”

Was Harry and Meghan’s cemetery visit a ‘publicity stunt’?

She also called out their use of a top celebrity photographer, Lee Morgan, for the occasion.

Ingrid continued: “Did they sit there amongst the graves with rapper Kanye West’s favourite snapper, Lee Morgan choosing which frames to use as he pulled them up on his iPad?”

She added: “But it backfired and looked like what it was – a publicity stunt.”

Harry and Meghan’s trip to the Los Angeles National Cemetery was publicised by their own team.

What have Harry and Meghan said?

They released the photos to the press, and indeed used their own photographer.

A statement from their spokesperson say they handpicked the flowers laid at two fallen Commonwealth soldiers’ graves.

The spokesperson added: “It was important to the duke and duchess to be able to personally recognise Remembrance in their own way. To pay tribute to those who have served and to those who gave their lives.”

Prince Harry and Meghan have marked #RemembranceSunday by visiting the Los Angeles National Cemetery today. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted to “personally recognise” the day in their own way. pic.twitter.com/jFRr3RPbRv — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) November 8, 2020

Harry left a handwritten note, which read: “To all of those who have served, and are serving. Thank you.”

Piers Morgan also took umbrage with the occasion.

Taking to Twitter he slammed their outing as ‘outrageous’ and also a ‘publicity stunt’.

Here he ranted: “Just outrageous – treating Remembrance Sunday like a PR opportunity. & trying to steal headlines from the real royals doing their duty back home.”



He later raged about the issue on Good Morning Britain.

Hence he fumed: “They launched a PR stunt with a preferred photographer to take the attention away from the royals back in London… Because they felt thwarted.”

Harry was reportedly denied a wreath to be laid at The Cenotaph on his behalf this Remembrance Sunday by Buckingham Palace.

