Laurence Fox calls people ‘paedophiles’ in bizarre Twitter rant after backlash

Laurence Fox went off on a bizarre Twitter rant yesterday (Sunday October 4), reportedly calling an actress and a charity boss “paedophiles”.

This led the Lewis star, 42, to delete his tweets and explain his actions.

Why did Laurence Fox go on a rant?

Laurence’s bizarre outbursts come after the actor decided to boycott Sainsbury’s after the supermarket chain supported Black History Month.

After he received a backlash because of the boycott, he then targeted those who had been outspoken.

According to the Daily Mail, he labelled Simon Blake, CEO of a mental health charity, a “paedophile”.

He then had a fiery debate with actress Nicola Thorp, and told followers not to “hire her”.

In the same tweet, he also branded her a “paedophile”.

Any company giving future employment to Laurence Fox, or providing him with a platform, does so with the complete knowledge that he is unequivocally, publicly and undeniably a racist. And they should probably re-read their own statements of 'solidarity' with the black community — Nicola Thorp (@nicolathorp_) October 4, 2020

Why was there a backlash against Laurence Fox?

Part of the backlash came when Nicola called him a “racist”.

She said in her original tweet: “Any company giving future employment to Laurence Fox, or providing him with a platform, does so with the complete knowledge that he is unequivocally, publicly and undeniably a racist.

“And they should probably re-read their own statements of ‘solidarity’ with the black community.”

At any rate it looks like @LozzaFox has given up on our debate. Safe spaces aren’t segregation. Safe spaces aren’t even necessarily physical spaces. They can be WhatsApp groups. And they aren’t always strictly limited to one group, but rather people you are safe to talk with. — Nicola Thorp (@nicolathorp_) October 4, 2020

How did the people Laurence accused respond?

After his outbursts, Laurence deleted the offending tweets after being asked to do so by Simon.

Nicola responded by saying: “At any rate it looks like @LozzaFox has given up on our debate.

“Safe spaces aren’t segregation. Safe spaces aren’t even necessarily physical spaces.

“They can be WhatsApp groups. And they aren’t always strictly limited to one group, but rather people you are safe to talk with.”

Simon, meanwhile, told his followers had had sought advice from lawyers regarding defamation.

What did Laurence Fox say in his message?

After he deleted the tweets, Laurence left a lengthy message to his 240,000 followers.

“If the game nowadays is to throw baseless insults and accusations about, then we should all be free to participate,” he began.

“I have deleted the tweets posted yesterday, in response to being repeatedly, continuously and falsely smeared as a racist, as they just serve as a distraction to the important work that needs to be done.”

Who else did Laurence have to apologise to?

It’s not the first time that Laurence has had to retract his comments on Twitter.

Laurence apologised to friend and fellow actor Rebecca Front after he shared private messages between the two on the social media platform.

“I regret it,” he said. “I would like to apologise to @RebeccaFront for doing so.”

