Comedian Richard Ayoade returns to C4 with a fresh batch of famous faces tonight (Thursday December 03 2020) – so who is taking part in Celebrity Crystal Maze?

A new series starts tonight with a team of “five, fevered maze-keteers”.

Here’s everything you need to know!

Who is taking part in Celebrity Crystal Maze? Perri Kiely, Chris Ramsey, Ashley Banjo, host Richard Ayoade, Laura Whitmore and Gareth Thomas (Credit: C4)

Celebrity Crystal Maze new series

Richard Ayoade hosts the game show, which returns for a new series.

The comedian guides the celebs through a number of physical, skill, mystery and mental challenges.

First of all, their aim is to win as many crystals as possible.

Each crystal represents five seconds in the Crystal Dome.

Finally, they must grab as much cash as they can in the Dome.

Who is taking part in episode one?

Comedian Chris Ramsey, Diversity dancers Perri Kiely and Jordan Banjo, and former rugby player Gareth Thomas all take part (December 1).

They are gathered under the captaincy of Love Island host Laura Whitmore.

Adam Buxton’s disembodied head returns to pose riddles.

Celebrity Crystal Maze welcomes more familiar faces (Credit: C4)

Who is taking part in episode two?

Actress Tamzin Outhwaite takes on the role of captain on December 10.

She joins former cricket star Phil Tufnell, Dr Ranj Singh, and Made in Chelsea star Francis Boulle.

Comedian Joel Dommett also takes part.

Who is taking part in episode three?

DJ Matt Edmondson leads the teammates on December 17.

He’s joined by former Strictly star Debbie McGee and dancer Kimberley Wyatt.

Retired footballer Michael Owen and reality TV star Chris Hughes also take part.

Who is taking part in episode four?

On December 21, pop star Faye Tozer steps up (geddit?) as team captain.

Comedian Nick Helm, Hollyoaks actor Richard Blackwood and The Chase’s Governess Anne Hegerty also appear.

They are joined by Rizzle Kicks’ Jordan Stephens.

The Chase’s Anne Hegerty will surely smash the mental games on Celebrity Crystal Maze!? (Credit: C4)

Who is taking part in episode five on Christmas Eve?

Spencer Matthews makes his second appearance on The Crystal Maze, alongside his wife Vogue Williams.

They are joined by six-time Olympic gold-winning cyclist Sir Chris Hoy, Essex’s own Jessica Wright and the Reverend Richard Coles.

Who is taking part in episode six on New Year’s Eve?

Pop star and captain Fleur East leads this special episode of The Crystal Maze.

Actors John Thompson, Nina Wadia and Natalie Cassidy all take part, as does realty TV’s Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo.

Who hosts Celebrity Crystal Maze?

Comedian and actor Richard Ayoade presents The Crystal Maze and its celebrity version.

Richard, 43, replaced the original host Richard O’Brien when the series was rebooted in 2017.

As a result of the show’s cult status, the show returned after more than one decade off air.

Crystal Maze was rebooted in 2017, with Richard Ayoade at the helm (Credit: C4)

What are the zones in The Crystal Maze?

The labyrinth that makes up The Crystal Maze is divided into four sections.

Viewers will recognise the Aztec, Industrial and Futuristic sections, but the 2019 series saw the addition of a brand new zone.

In contrast to the other zones, The Eastern Zone is themed around East Asian culture with a lily pond and cherry blossom trees.

Each section has a series of games or challenges for the team to go through.

These are physical, mental, skill and mystery.

Similarly, the contestants must keep their nerve and their cool in a bid to avoid being locked into the rooms.

The new series of Celebrity Crystal Maze kicks off at 10pm on C4 on Thursday December 03 2020.

