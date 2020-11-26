Great British Bake Off star Noel Fielding has temporarily been replaced as one of the show’s hosts.

It has been confirmed that the Channel 4 presenter won’t appear in the Christmas special of the beloved show.

While it may be a shock to fans who saw Matt Lucas demand Noel leave during an awkward moment in the finale, there’s nothing to panic about.

Noel hasn’t quit the show – he’s just away on paternity leave.

Why did Matt Lucas ask Noel Fielding to leave?

During a particularly awkward moment in the Bake Off finale, one of Noel’s jokes fell flat.

Matt told the bakers: “You made it, you’re in the final and it’s your last ever Signature challenge. The judges would like you to bake eight beautiful decorated custard slices.”

“Noel, are you a fan of custard?” he asked.

The comedian responded: “I love custard. I was very upset when I heard General Custard had died at the Battle of Little Creme Horn.”

As a result, the tent fell completely silent.

“I think you should just leave,” Matt said, as an embarrassed Noel began to wander off-screen.

Who will appear in the Bake Off Christmas special?

New pictures from the forthcoming special show comedian Tom Allen stepping in for Noel.

This year’s special will also see a host of former Bake Off stars returning for a second stab at success.

James Hillery from the 2017 series, Ruby Bhogal, from the 2018 series, and Rosie Brandreth-Poynter and Jamie Finn from the 2019 series go head-to-head for the Christmas Star Baker title.

Singer Alexandra Burke will also be making a special appearance.

Why did Bake Off fans complain about Noel?

Sadly for Noel, some of his jokes haven’t gone down well with viewers either.

During the quarter-final, he told contestant Peter Sawkins that a character he had made up would like to “see him naked”.

Using a wooden spoon with face drawn on to it, Noel then asked Peter if he liked Mr Spoon.

When he replied that he loved him, Noel said: “You do? He wants to kiss you. Mr Spoon says he wants to see Peter naked.”

According to The Sun, 37 viewers complained to Ofcom because of Noel’s gags during the episode.

