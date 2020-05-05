Where is Piers Morgan and when is he back on Good Morning Britain?

Piers Morgan has been tested for coronavirus and will be missing from Good Morning Britain indefinitely.

The GMB presenter sought medical advice after he started showing symptoms of COVID-19 last week.

Piers Morgan will miss GMB this week (Credit: ITV)

Where is Piers Morgan?

Piers Morgan is currently recovering from his symptoms at home.

Although he is feeling unwell, the Good Morning Britain host confirmed on Monday evening (May 4) that he does not have coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, he explained that he had tested negative for COVID-19 but will not be returning to work just yet.

He wrote: "UPDATE: My COVID-19 test was negative.

UPDATE: My COVID-19 test was negative. I was advised to take the test by my doctor after developing possible coronavirus symptoms, and was entitled to do so as a Govt-designated essential worker. I'll be back on @GMB as soon as my doctor advises I'm OK to return to work. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 4, 2020

When will Piers be back on GMB?

as soon as my doctor advises I'm OK to return to work."

Piers will return to Good Morning Britain as soon as his doctor gives him the green light.

The GMB host is still experiencing symptoms and is waiting until he makes a full recovery to return to work.

Dr Hilary Jones discussed the star's symptoms after speaking Piers on the phone.

He said: "I spoke to Piers yesterday he doesn't have symptoms that are normally associated.

"It doesn't affect us here in the studio because we're practising strict social distancing.

Piers' co-host Susanna Reid then joked: "I think he just wanted to get his car cleaned."

Dr Hilary Jones discussed Piers' symptoms on GMB (Credit: Splash News)

Why was Piers able to get tested so quickly?

Piers was able to get tested for COVID-19 as he is classed as a key worker.

The GMB host was criticised by some for being able to get a test so fast when frontline workers are struggling.

However, he hit back on Twitter: "The Govt's designated all journalists & broadcasters covering the coronavirus crisis as essential workers too, which is why we can get a test if we show symptoms."

Piers will not return to GMB until his doctor gives him the all-clear (Credit: Splash News)

GMB crisis

Piers Morgan is not the first presenter to have been potentially impacted directly by COVID-19.

In the early days of lockdown Susanna was forced to miss the breakfast show and self-isolate for a fortnight after one of her sons developed a cough.

Kate Garraway is currently off GMB as husband Derek battles COVI-19 (Credit: Splash)

Kate Garraway is currently absent from the show as her husband Derek Draper is seriously ill with coronavirus.

I won’t be working on @GMB until I get the result back, which should be tomorrow.

The father of Kate's two children is currently in a coma in intensive care.

Piers Morgan is displaying potential symptoms of coronavirus (Credit: Splash)

Piers has drawn both praise and fierce criticism of his presenting style during the pandemic.

Criticism

The former newspaper editor has been accused by some of being 'bullying' in his interviews with politicians.

But other viewers have thanked him for taking the government to task over testing and personal protection equipment.

He has been at the forefront of praising key workers and paying tribute to NHS workers who have lost their lives to the killer virus.

