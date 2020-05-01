Kate Garraway says husband is 'still with us' as he remains unresponsive in intensive care

Kate Garraway has said her husband Derek Draper is "still with us" as he battles coronavirus in intensive care.

On Good Morning Britain today (May 1), Kate's co-star Ben Shephard also revealed Derek still remains unresponsive.

Kate shared an update on her husband's health as she joined the clap for carers on Thursday night (April 30).

Read more: How is Kate Garraway's husband? Latest news on Derek Draper amid COVID-19 battle

What did Kate say?

The presenter shared a video to Instagram showing her hitting a saucepan outside her home with her children - Darcey and William.

She wrote: "So much to be grateful for tonight. Derek is still with us but what a battle it is.

"So grateful too for our amazing #nhs doing so much for Derek everyday - wonderful to see all the support for them & our key workers every Thursday.

"We can’t thank them enough can we? So brave.

Ben Shephard said Kate Garraway's husband is still unresponsive (Credit: ITV)

"Sending love to everyone during this ghastly time, particularly all those struggling for whatever reason- none of this is easy.

"Thank you so much for your messages - they mean so much to me. Love and so much thanks from me and the whole family."

Meanwhile, on GMB, Ben and Ranvir Singh updated viewers on Derek's condition.

But as she said, as long as he's here there's absolute hope.

After Ben read out Kate's post, Ranvir said: "It's a dreadful time and I think she's at home with two children and trying to keep it going.

"It's a total unknown. But as she said, as long as he's here there's absolute hope."

Ben added: "Twenty four hours at a time and she rightly pointed out, he's getting extraordinary care.

'So grateful for our amazing NHS doing so much for Derek every day.'@benshephard shares an update from Kate about Derek as she thanks NHS workers.



We are all thinking of you Kate ❤️ pic.twitter.com/J6c0Akfkcz — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 1, 2020

"She gets the chance to phone in the evenings and talk to him."

Ranvir said: "He's not responding yet, I don't think."

Ben then joked: "That's pretty standard with Kate!"

Kate's 'anxiety and stress'

Kate recently revealed she's battling 'anxiety and stress' as she waits for news of her husband's condition.

In a post on her Garraway Wellbeing Club blog, she said: "I am very aware that I am not the only one going through this torture.

Kate said she's battling 'anxiety and stress' as she waits for news of her husband's condition (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Kate Garraway going through 'hardest' time as husband battles coronavirus

"There are thousands of families worried about their loved ones."

She added: "Some of the things which have helped me, in the midst of the worst stress and anxiety are:

"Staying grounded in the present moment.

"Trying to remember to take care of myself even though I haven’t felt like it."