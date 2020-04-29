GMB's Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid read out names of 105 NHS staff who died from coronavirus

Viewers of GMB were moved to tears over an emotional tribute today (April 29).

Hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid paid tribute to 105 healthcare sector workers who have died during the coronavirus pandemic.

After yesterday's one-minute silence for the frontline workers, Piers and Susanna said they wanted to pay their own respects.

Piers and Susanna paid tribute to the 105 health and social care workers who have died from coronavirus (Credit: ITV)

What was the tribute?

In front of a large screen showing pictures of the 105 people, Piers and Susanna read out their names along with the job they were doing.

The heartbreaking list included doctors, nurses, dental nurses and receptionist staff.

It also included cleaners, hospital porters, paramedics and care home workers among others.

A screen showing the pictures of the 105 health and social care workers who have lost their lives (Credit: ITV)

When they had finished reading the list, an emotional Piers said: "105 people have given their lives on the frontline in this war against coronavirus in the NHS and social care.

"We owe them all a huge debt of gratitude."

Dr Hilary Jones said afterwards that listening to names being read out had left him feeling 'emotional and humbled'.

Piers remarked on just how multicultural the healthcare service is.

What did viewers say?

Emotional viewers took to Twitter with one writing: "So nice to see respect paid to these dedicated people.

"Names put to all the faces. Thank you."

"Wow what a truly emotionally and outstanding tribute this morning to all those in healthcare who have lost their lives.

"That was truly moving reading out all names and ending on falling silent," another wrote.

A third said: "No words, just tears. Each smiling face a selfless angel. Rest peacefully you beautiful souls."

"Whilst hard to watch and listen, without tears - this had to be heard," another tweeted.

"Thank you and Susanna for showing dignity and compassion naming those within NHS and care sector that lost their life whilst only doing their job."

