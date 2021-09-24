This Morning vet Dr Scott Miller‘s cheery face regularly pops up on the ITV daytime show, offering viewers much-needed – and sometimes heartbreaking – advice on their pets.

But who is he and what else do we know about the handsome TV vet?

This Morning vet Dr Scott Miller is a regular on the show

Where is This Morning vet Dr Scott Miller from?

Dr Scott was born in Brisbane, Australia, to British parents.

After training as a vet in Queensland he headed south to Sydney, where he stumbled onto the small screen.

His first job was at the city’s RSPCA clinic, which was already being filmed as part of a documentary.

Dr Scott later starred in his own documentary, Bondi Vet.

Because of his British heritage, Dr Scott decided to move to the UK and launched a practice in East London.

After setting up his practice, he then started to make more TV appearances in shows such as Big Brother, GMTV, Vet on the Hill, Crufts, The Paul O’Grady Show and Blue Peter.

Vet on the Hill, which started in 2016, was a reality show which saw cameras follow his clinic and join him for house calls.

He then started his stint on This Morning, where he advises the nation on how to best care for their pets.

Now Dr Scott has two practices in Richmond and St Margarets and, according to The Sun, he also owns a farm in Portugal.

Dr Scott and his wife Zoe Christien

Is This Morning vet Dr Scott married?

The celebrity vet gets lots of fan mail from admiring viewers, but he is in fact married.

He met wife Zoe Christien, a children’s TV presenter and model from London, when he appeared on This Morning as a one-off and they met on set.

I was so happy that I was going to spend the rest of my life with her and I shed a tear.

He later proposed in Vietnam and the couple settled in Richmond.

They tied the knot in a beautiful beach-front ceremony in Portugal.

Sharing details of their big day with Hello!, Dr Scott said: “She looked absolutely stunning.

“I was so happy that I was going to spend the rest of my life with her and I shed a tear.”

Do they have any children?

The couple are now parents to three young children – Summer, Quinn and Jackson.

And he regularly shares pictures of the trio to his Instagram account.

They also have a number of pet babies, including a cat, rabbit, three guinea pigs and a tortoise.

Last summer he choked up as he announced on This Morning that his beloved dog Betty had died.

Dr Scott sadly lost dog Betty last summer

How did the TV vet upset This Morning viewers recently?

Early this month viewers demanded an apology after a vet clinic phone-in left Dr Scott roaring with laughter.

He appeared alongside Rochelle Humes and Alison Hammond to help viewers with their pet problems.

Owner Debby was concerned because her hamster constantly chewed the bars of the cage and his water bottle.

Rochelle turned to Dr Scott for his advice but he burst into uncontrollable laughter as she asked him what was wrong with the hamster.

His laughter proved contagious as Rochelle and Alison also joined in, while the caller was left hanging.

The three struggled to contain their giggling and laughter as Dr Scott explained the hamster needed lots of things to entertain him.

One viewer said: “Oh dear, I love Scott, but that was very unprofessional.”

Another wrote on social media: “I think they should call that lady back and apologise!

“Can’t help getting the giggles but honestly the lady was asking a serious question and Alison just moving on was poor.”

What do you think of TV vet Dr Scott Miller? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.