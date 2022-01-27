Dr Zoe Williams is a hard-working physician who answers calls about health on This Morning.

The GP has offered many viewers great advice about physical activity, obesity and fertility.

But who is she and where else do you know her from?

Read on because we think you might just be surprised…

Dr Zoe Williams is a physician on This Morning (Credit: Splash News)

Who is Dr Zoe Williams on This Morning?

Zoe Williams is known for sharing her medical advice with Holly Willoughy and Philip Schofield on This Morning.

Zoe was born on April 3, 1980 and was raised in the north of England, in Lancashire.

Read more: This Morning: Philip Schofield left in tears with his family over After Life ending

She has also appeared on shows such as The One Show and Trust Me I’m A Doctor, where she shares comments on all subjects relating to health.

What did Dr Zoe do before she was famous?

When she’s not on TV, the physician also works for the NHS as a GP.

Before she became a GP, Zoe also used to play rugby.

She even appeared with the Blaydon Women’s Rugby Football Club in the premiership division.

Dr Zoe Williams also starred in Gladiators as Amazon (Credit: YouTube)

Was she really on Gladiators?

Before her ITV role, Zoe was a Gladiator on the popular television show Gladiators.

While at university in Newcastle, Zoe applied to be a contestant on the more recent Sky version of the show in 2009.

But the bosses liked her so much, they offered her a spot as a Gladiator instead.

She worked under the name Amazon.

Zoe got the nickname the “Green Gladiator” for being an ambassador for an environmentally friendly lifestyle.

She featured in the second season of the show and was described as: “Regal and Amazonian, nature’s powerful force runs through her veins.”

In an interview with GP Online, Zoe said: “As a child growing up in the 1990s, I watched the original Gladiators, so getting the opportunity to become one was incredible. It turns out that hitting people with giant cotton buds really is as much fun as it looks.

“Spending those months surrounded by the team of Gladiators, getting to know them and their stories, taught me how much of a profound impact physical activity can have on an individual’s life. Not just the physical aspect, but also through the emotional and psychological benefits.

“Gladiators also gave me opportunities to share my enthusiasm for being active, giving motivational talks to children, and attending school assemblies and awards events.”

Zoe Williams and her partner Stuart McKay welcomed their first child together last year (Credit: Splash News)

Is she married?

Zoe used to date James Crossley, best known as Hunter from Gladiators.

Speaking on Loose Women in January 2018, he said: “She used to be a Gladiator. She was one of the new breed. Gladiators came back on Sky about eight years ago.”

However, the pair split and Zoe revealed she was single and considering freezing her eggs in the summer of 2018.

Read more: How do I enter Spin to Win on This Morning? How do I find out the passphrase?

She now lives with her partner Stuart McKay.

The couple met in a bar in Portugal in 2019.

Zoe and Stuart welcomed their first child together just last year.

Their baby’s name is Lisbon Lion and she introduced him to everyone on This Morning shortly after he was born.

This Morning’s Dr Zoe on the show with her baby (Credit: ITV)

Controversy surrounds Dr Zoe as she introduces son on This Morning

That in itself wasn’t without controversy, as viewers took to Twitter in their droves to complain about Zoe’s handling of the tot.

In fact, many admitted that her constant rocking made them feel “seasick”.

ED! asked Zoe about the comments in an exclusive interview a couple of months later.

Zoe said looking through comments on social media, she found people commenting that she “should know better” because she’s a doctor.

“If they’d have seen the three minutes before I was on air, he was about to scream his head off,” she said.

“Just as we were about to go on he started crying. Lisbon has always liked, when he’s going to sleep, to soothe him, quite a firm rock. I was running and exercising in my pregnancy so it’s something he’s used to.

“Before I went on air I was doing these deep squats which he loved and that’s what settled him. So that’s what put him to sleep.

“People were saying: ‘She doesn’t even know how to hold a baby.’ I know how to hold a baby,” Zoe hit back.

“If I’d have just held him we wouldn’t have got that interview.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.