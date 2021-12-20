The question on everyone’s lips this morning was where is Lorraine Kelly?

The Lorraine host was notably absent from our screens this morning (December 20), with Andi Peters covering her on an extended Good Morning Britain.

So where is Lorraine, and when is she back? And just what did viewers think of her replacement?

Lorraine fans were left wondering where the host was today (Credit: ITV)

Where is Lorraine Kelly today?

The lovely Lorraine has broken up for Christmas.

On Friday’s show, she revealed: “Catherine Tyldesley and Alicia Keys will be joining Ranvir [Singh] next week.

“I will be back with a big Christmas Day special.”

However, Ranvir wasn’t hosting the show today – and Lorraine wasn’t on in its usual spot.

Instead, Andi Peters interviewed Catherine Tyldesley as part of an extended Good Morning Britain.

Andi Peters covered for Lorraine Kelly on her show today (Credit: ITV)

What did ITV fans say about Andi Peters hosting the show?

Andi Peters is a huge fan favourite and there were called on Twitter for him to host the slot full time.

One viewer said: “Andi Peters is brilliant – please can he present on the main show he is the saviour of this boring programme.”

Another added: “Can we keep Andi Peters in this slot please! Love him!”

A third added: “Can we see more Andi Peters presenting in the future? The guy really does need his own show!”

“He is made for this; should be on all the time,” another declared.

“YES!!! Love to see @andipeters stepping in for Lorraine. We need to see more of Andi please, he brightens my day and puts a smile on my face,” said another.

So when is Lorraine back?

Lorraine will be back on screens on Christmas Day in a pre-recorded special.

After that, it appears we won’t see the Scottish host till the New Year.

A rep for ITV told ED! the show will be back on air on January 4 2022.

Lorraine will continue to air until Christmas Eve, though, with guest presenters including Andi, who is back tomorrow (December 21).

It’ll then be on from December 29 till 31.

