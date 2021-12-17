Ben Shephard mocks Lorraine Kelly over outfit today

Ben Shephard mocked Lorraine Kelly over her outfit today (Friday, December 17) on Good Morning Britain.

The 47-year-old presenter likened the Scot to a Quality Street chocolate as she stunned fans with a sparkling purple dress.

What was said about Lorraine’s outfit?

Lorraine’s sparkly purple dress was a hit with Charlotte and Ben (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins were hosting GMB this morning. During the show, they crossed over to Lorraine Kelly, who was in her studio preparing for her show.

Lorraine revealed that actress Rachel Shenton and pop star Adam Lambert were appearing on her show today. However, it wasn’t Lorraine’s guests who were drawing Charlotte and Ben’s attention – it was her dress!

Lorraine was wearing a sparkly purple dress, which Charlotte was a big fan of.

“Morning Lorraine, you’re looking very festive today,” she said.

Lorraine was very complimentary of Charlotte’s outfit too. “I love that dress,” the 62-year-old told her.

“I know Ben,” she added. “You always look lovely I don’t need to say that to you. It’s a given.”

How did Ben Shephard respond?

Lorraine told Ben and Charlotte she’d dressed up specially for her interview with Adam Lambert (Credit: ITV)

Ben took the opportunity to have a joke with Lorraine.

“Every day this week I have been watching you praise the girls,” he told the presenter. “Poor old Adil [Ray] earlier on in the week didn’t get a sniff, Lorraine.”

Lorraine was quick to defend herself from Ben’s jibes though. “He knows he looks beautiful,” she said, winking.

The 62-year-old then went on to talk about what to look forward to on her show this morning. The presenter then confessed to Ben Shephard and Charlotte that she had in fact got all dressed up specially to interview Adam Lambert.

“This is why I have got this on. You have to dress up for Adam Lambert,” she said.

What did Ben Shephard say about Lorraine’s dress?

Ben said Lorraine looked like a purple Quality Street chocolate (Credit: ITV)

Ben was complimentary of Lorraine’s dress when she returned to speak to the GMB duo.

“Too right, a Christmas cracker I’d say,” he said. It was at this point that the presenter made a joke about what Lorraine looked like with her sparkly purple dress.

“You look like a Big Purple One in a Quality Street. You look like the delicious purple one, let’s leave it there,” he said.

Surprisingly, Lorraine was pretty happy with the comparison!

“I do. I’ll take that,” she said.

