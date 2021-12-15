GMB host Ranvir Singh has got a new man – and he’s 18 years her junior.

The 44-year-old Good Morning Britain host has confirmed she is seeing someone, and he’s 26.

You go girl!

GMB host Ranvir Singh has a new man – and she met him on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: Splash News)

Who is GMB host Ranvir Singh dating?

Ranvir met her new man while she was dancing on Strictly Come Dancing, as romance rumours with partner Giovanni Pernice were flying.

So love did blossom on the show – just with someone else!

Louis Church was a production secretary on Ranvir’s series of Strictly.

He has also worked on shows including Soccer Aid and Come Dine With Me.

The pair went public with their romance at the Jingle Bell Ball over the weekend, which they attended with her son Tushaan over the weekend.

Onlookers said they lovebirds were spotted kissing and cuddling.

It seems Ranvir did find love on Strictly – but not with Giovanni (Credit: YouTube)

What has Ranvir said about her new romance?

Ranvir has broken her silence about her relationship with Louis.

Speaking to The Sun, she said: “I’m really happy.”

A source added: “Ranvir and Louis have been dating for a few months and are totally in love.”

Ranvir has met his family at a recent family wedding, while Louis has “taken a real shine” to Tushaan.

Pictures of the couple at the wedding have also been posted on Instagram.

“They both are clearly madly in love and were holding hands nearly all day. They have incredible chemistry. Ranvir was beaming with happiness as she watched Louis and Tushaan together,” said a source at the Jingle Bell Ball.

They added that they make a “really happy family unit” and that it’s “so great” to see Ranvir “so happy again”.

Who was Ranvir married to?

Ranvir revealed that she had split from husband Ranjeet ahead of her appearance on the 2020 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

However, the pair actually split a few years before, but decided to keep the news out of the limelight.

She said: “I keep my private life private, mainly to protect Tushaan.”

