GMB viewers all have the same complaint about Adil Ray and Ranvir Singh after today’s show

Good Morning Britain viewers have slammed Adil Ray and Ranvir Singh for their behaviour during an interview today (Monday, December 13).

Viewers were unhappy that Adil and Ranvir kept interrupting a guest during an interview on this morning’s show.

What was discussed on Good Morning Britain today?

Ranvir Singh and Adil Rey hosted a debate regarding the Omicron variant (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

Regular GMB presenter Susanna Reid did not appear on today’s show. Instead, Ranvir Singh stepped in in her place and hosted the show alongside Adil.

During the show, the normally well-loved pair discussed Prime Minister Boris Johnson‘s plans for a booster roll-out and spoke to Health Secretary Sajid Javid about Omicron variant fears.

Read more: Boris Johnson ‘to take time with family’ after birth of daughter

Ranvir and Adil also welcomed Professor Stephen Reicher onto the show to discuss why Boris Johnson’s so-called Plan B “is not enough”.

The professor explained to viewers that if the virus isn’t contained, there will be “more harm done to public health” and “more harm done to the economy.”

What did Professor Stephen Reicher have to say?

Professor Stephen Reicher said Boris Johnson’s plan B ‘is not enough’ (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

He then said that the country is currently in a situation where the new variant is “coming at us like an express train”. He continued that something needs to be done to stop the variant from “overwhelming our society and overwhelming the NHS”.

One suggestion that the professor had for limiting the spread of the virus was by reducing social contact.

“Nobody wants to give up their Christmas parties,” he admitted. However, he urged viewers to consider whether they really needed to see all their social contacts over the festive period.

Professor Stephen Reicher was then joined by commentator Dominique Samuels. She argued that another lockdown would cause a mental health crisis.

But it wasn’t what Professor Stephen and Dominique were saying that was getting on Good Morning Britain viewers’ nerves. It was the fact that Adil and Ranvir kept interrupting their guests.

What did Good Morning Britain viewers say?

Viewers were unimpressed with Adil and Ranvir’s interruptions (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

“What’s the point of having guests on if you’re going to interrupt them every five seconds?” one viewer asked.

“Why are the presenters on GMB so rude?! Every day they don’t let the guest person speak and constantly interrupt and talk over them,” another viewer angrily tweeted. “Must be a requirement to present on there. Lacking basic communication skills! It’s about listening as well as talking!”

Read more: GMB viewers brand guest ‘disrespectful’ as he calls for ‘lazy’ elderly to get back to work

“Why does Adil feel the need to interrupt everyone?! It’s not the ‘Adil Show’ and his opinions aren’t why we’re tuned in!” another said.

“Can’t watch anymore. Presenters and guests talking over each other every day,” a fourth Good Morning Britain viewer said. “Why you give [Dominique Samuels] air time is beyond me. Who’s advice will I take, a professor from St. Andrews or a media-hungry 23-year-old. Embarrassing.”

Good Morning Britain airs daily at 6 am on ITV and ITV Hub.

What did you think of Adil and Ranvir’s interruptions on Good Morning Britain today? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.