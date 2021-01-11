Kelvin Fletcher will appear on Death in Paradise next week after landing a part in the BBC show’s 10th series.

The former Emmerdale star, 36, is set to take on the role of Gavin Jackson, whose wife is found dead at her luxurious villa.

But what has Kelvin said about his upcoming guest appearance?

Kelvin Fletcher will appear on Death in Paradise next week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When does Kelvin Fletcher appear on Death in Paradise?

According to the BBC, Kelvin will appear on the show on January 21 at 9pm.

The actor’s appearance will mark the show’s third episode of the series.

The upcoming episode will also feature Jason Manford and Faye McKeever.

Last week, Kelvin took to Instagram to update fans on his appearance on the fictional island of Saint Marie.

Look out for Kelvin in Death in Paradise (Credit: BBC)

Speaking on Instagram Stories, he said: “So I’ve had a few phone calls today and a few messages from friends and family, and even quite a few messages on social media from people excited about my debut on Death in Paradise this evening.

“I’m afraid I’m not on tonight. Still watch it, it starts tonight, 9 o’clock, BBC One, the new series of Death in Paradise.”

He added: “A great show, but my episode that I filmed isn’t until about another two or three weeks from now.

“So I’ll be in touch in the next couple of weeks to let you know when that’s on, but I’m not on this evening I’m afraid.”

The Emmerdale star will play Gavin Jackson (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who does Kelvin play?

From what it appears, Kelvin has a jam-packed episode playing suave Gavin Jackson.

Troubles strikes for his character after his lottery winner wife, Cherry, is found dead at her luxurious villa.

No one was in the house when it happened, and if things weren’t complicated enough Cherry’s body seems to have vanished into thin air.

Confirming Kelvin’s appearance in the show, Death In Paradise previously tweeted: “#Emmerdale star and #Strictly sensation @kelvin_fletcher will be hotstepping it over to Saint Marie! #DeathInParadise.”

The cast of Death in Paradise series 10 (Credit: BBC One)

Death in Paradise also showed Kelvin photographed in a sunny, tropical backdrop.

Back in September, the Strictly winner announced he was filming the hit crime drama.

Kelvin was spotted in a series of snaps with co-star Jason, as the pair headed to the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe.

Sharing a photo of the two, Jason wrote: “Oh and it’s Kelvin Fletcher and we’re off to Guadeloupe to film Death in Paradise.”

Jason Manford will portray Craig in the upcoming 10th series of Death in Paradise (Credit: BBC)

What is the show about?

Death in Paradise takes place on the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie.

It stars Ralph Little as British copper Neville Parker, who works with the local police force to solve crimes.

Part of his team is Detective Sergeant Florence Cassell (Joséphine Jobert).

Death in Paradise continues on BBC One, Thursday, January 14, at 9pm.

