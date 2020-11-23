Death In Paradise will see Kevin Fletcher appear in the next series of the hit crime show.

The BBC One show’s official Twitter feed confirmed former Emmerdale actor Kelvin’s appearance in series 10.

Furthermore, we’re due to see Kelvin, 36, on our screens early in 2021.

What did the BBC say about Kelvin Fletcher appearing in Death In Paradise?

The official tweet said: “#Emmerdale star and #Strictly sensation @kelvin_fletcher will be hotstepping it over to Saint Marie! #DeathInParadise.”

Death In Paradise also showed Kelvin photographed in a sunny, tropical backdrop.

Which is just as well because the show is set on the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie.

It hasn’t been announced whether Kelvin will play a good guy or a villain in the show.

I’m flying with this mystery fella to a mystery destination for @BBCOne. But who is it and where am I going? pic.twitter.com/AzENsvjFVF — Jason Manford (@JasonManford) September 13, 2020

Who else will be guest-starring in the new series?

The news comes after comedian Jason Manford was also confirmed for the new series.

He also took to Twitter to show him flying out with a “mystery fella”.

It’s Kelvin Fletcher and we’re off to Guadeloupe to film Death in Paradise.

The mystery fella turned out to be Kelvin.

In a later tweet – which he then deleted – Jason, 39, said: “It’s Kelvin Fletcher and we’re off to Guadeloupe to film Death in Paradise.”

Ex-Casualty and Strictly Come Dancing star Patrick Robinson will also appear in the series.

Sara Martins will return for series 10 (Credit: BBC)

What is Death In Paradise and when will it be on?

Death In Paradise takes place on the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie.

It stars Ralph Little as British copper Neville Parker, who works with the local police force to solve crimes.

Part of his team is Sergeant Joséphine Jobert (Florence Cassell).

It’s also been confirmed that one of the original cast members, Sara Martins, will be returning for the 10th-anniversary series.

Sara starred as Camille Bordey in series one to four.

The new series will reportedly begin in January or February.

