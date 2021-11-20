When does Piers Morgan’s Life Stories with Kate Garraway air? More details have been revealed

Piers Morgan has revealed that his Life Stories with Kate Garraway will be “highly emotional”.

The star’s chat with his former Good Morning Britain co-star airs next month and is his last ever Life Stories.

Kate, 54, will be taking over the helm as Piers moves to a new job with News Corps.

What has Piers Morgan said about Kate Garraway’s Life Stories?

Writing on Instagram, Piers has given fans more details ahead of his sit-down interview with the mum-of-two.

He has told his followers that the chat with his “fabulous friend” will air on December 5.

Piers, 56, added: “It’s highly emotional, very funny, incredibly inspiring and a wonderful testament to the power of life and love.”

The former tabloid journalist previously revealed that there was not a “dry eye in the house” when it was filmed.

Kate’s husband Derek is still seriously ill after contracting coronavirus (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kate will speak about her marriage to her husband and father of her children, Derek Draper.

Derek has been left with serious complications after contracting coronavirus at the start of the pandemic.

Although he is now home from hospital, Derek remains bed bound.

Reacting to Piers’ latest update, one fan said: “Love this… love both of you… who better to finish on… she has had a life changing two years… but in a way… it took something like this to wake us as a country up as to the effects… love you both x.”

Kate will continue to present Life Stories after Piers’ last show (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Another wrote: “I will be glued. Love you Kate, you’re not so bad Piers!!! I reckon you are a true and loyal friend.”

And a third simply said: “So glad it’s Kate. Magnificent.”

Fans call for Piers and Kate to host This Morning

It was also suggested by one of Piers’ followers that he and Kate should slip into Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby’s shoes on This Morning.

“You two should so do a breakfast show in fact take over from Philip and Holly!” the fan wrote.

Another replied: “Definitely 100%.”

However one shot back: “Excuse me, no way!”

Piers Morgan has quit Life Stories after 12 years (Credit: ITV Pictures)

Piers, who quit Good Morning Britain in March, announced he was walking away from Life Stories last month.

He said: “I’m quitting Life Stories after 12 years and 100 shows.

“My final one will be with my fabulous friend Kate Garraway and she will then present the remaining three planned shows of the next series as I leave ITV to host my new global daily show. It’s been a blast!”

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories with Kate Garraway, 8pm, ITV1, Sunday December 5

Will you be tuning in to Piers' final Life Stories?