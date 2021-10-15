Kate Garraway calls herself ‘lucky’ as she updates fans on husband Derek Draper

Kate Garraway has called herself “lucky” as she issued a new update on husband Derek Draper.

The Good Morning Britain host made the comments when she hosted the morning news show today (October 15) alongside Ben Shephard.

The comments came during an interview with Texas singer Sharleen Spiteri, who branded Kate “bloody amazing”.

Kate Garraway gave an update on husband Derek Draper while presenting GMB today (Credit: ITV)

What did Kate Garraway say about husband Derek Draper?

Sharleen was on the show to promote her new tour, but seemed more concerned with how Kate and Derek were doing.

She told the GMB host: “You’re just bloody amazing, Kate.

“How is your husband?”

Kate thanked Sharleen for asking and offered an update live on air, calling herself “lucky”.

She said: “We’re keeping on keeping on.

“It sounds like a cliche but it’s the reality, it’s a day at a time isn’t it.”

She added: “He’s still here and here we are and so many people haven’t got that. So I’m very lucky.”

The GMB star said she feels ‘lucky’ Derek is still here (Credit: Splash News)

Kate Garraway on ‘happy ending’ with Derek

Last week Kate opened up about how having Derek home from hospital was like a “happy ending” for her.

In an interview with Stella magazine, she said: “I didn’t think it was possible [to love him more] but I really do.”

And, although she said the “prognosis is far from clear”, Kate admitted she has got her “happy ending”.

She said: “I’ve got my happy ending. I’ve got Derek home.”

How long has Derek been ill?

Derek contracted COVID-19 back in March 2020 and was admitted to hospital.

His condition deteriorated and he was taken to intensive care, where he stayed until his release from hospital earlier this year.

Kate now cares for Derek at home, and she has said that she and the kids – Billy and Darcey – do all they can to involve Derek in normal family life.

