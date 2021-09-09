Kate Garraway had doubts over NTAs appearance until grieving stranger changed her mind

Kate Garraway has confessed that she almost decided to skip the NTAs tonight (September 9).

The GMB star is nominated for her documentary, named Finding Derek, that she made about her husband Derek’s terrifying battle with coronavirus.

The acclaimed film is up for the Authored Documentary award.

She’s up against some stiff competition, with Katie Price: Harvey and Me, Marcus Rashford: Feeding Britain’s Children, Rob Burrow: My Year With MND and Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency all also nominated.

Last night (September 8), Kate admitted that she was close to not turning up to tonight’s ceremony.

However, a chance encounter with a stranger ended up changing her mind.

Derek is still recovering from his COVID-19 battle (Credit: ITV)

Will Kate Garraway attend the NTAs tonight?

In an Instagram post, the ITV star shared that she was not feeling confident about her documentary winning the award tonight.

It led to her suggesting that she may not bother attending the ceremony.

Read more: Kate Garraway makes final plea to public after ‘giving a voice’ to husband Derek Draper

“Have been feeling very torn about asking you to vote for our documentary #FindingDerek ‘s nomination for @officialntas tomorrow,” she wrote.

“I am very proud of it but felt I shouldn’t be asking for more from you. I have even wondered if I shouldn’t go to such a sparkling event and take time away from the family who need me more than ever.”

However, when she bumped into a stranger whose sister recently died from Covid-19, everything changed for Kate.

Read more: This Morning: Holly Willoughby in tears as Kate Garraway reveals struggles of husband Derek’s health battle

“But a stranger just changed my mind! She was walking past our house and called out ‘hope you win!’

Kate Garraway almost decided to miss out on the NTA Awards (Credit: Splashnews)

“I thanked her but said I didn’t think we would as so many good ones in the category.

“She looked horrified. ‘But you must’ she said. ‘My sister died from Covid damage two weeks ago. Her heart had been ruined by the virus last summer. She watched your documentary and it gave her so much hope.'”

Kate recently shared that Derek still suffers from severe fatigue as a result of his Covid-19 battle.

As a result, the dad-of-two can sleep up to 20 hours per day.

The National Television Awards air live on ITV tonight at 7:30pm

