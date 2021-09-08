Kate Garraway has pleaded with the public to vote for her documentary on husband Derek Draper.

The Good Morning Britain host, 54, offered insight into her husband’s health battle with coronavirus in her ITV documentary, Finding Derek.

The one-off special is nominated in the category, Authored Documentary, at this year’s National Television Awards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Garraway (@kategarraway)

Kate Garraway issues plea for husband Derek Draper’s documentary

Taking to social media today (September 8), Kate urged fans to vote for the flick for the final time.

The ceremony takes place tomorrow night in London.

Kate penned: “I am so honoured that Finding Derek is among some incredible and extraordinary documentaries nominated for a National Television Award this Thursday.

It has been wonderful to be given the chance to give a voice to Derek

“It has been wonderful to be given the chance to give a voice to Derek and all those who can’t share the devastation Covid has inflicted on them.

“If you still wish to cast your vote then please find the voting link in my bio.”

In addition, the GMB host also gave a special mention to her fellow NTA nominees.

Kate Garraway has urged fans to vote for Finding Derek at the National Television Awards (Credit: ITV)

Roman Kemp, Katie Price, Marcus Rashford and Rob Burrow are all up for the award.

Fans rushed to comment on the post, with many praising Kate ahead of the event.

One wrote: “You deserve to win Kate! Your strength is something else! Amazing lady.”

Read more: Kate Garraway gives ‘devastating’ update on husband Derek Draper’s recovery

A second added: “Touching documentary and would love for you, Derek and the family to win. Love to you all.”

In addition, a third said: “This documentary was absolutely amazing.”

Another commented: “You’re so inspirational Kate.”

Kate and her husband Derek Draper in December 2019 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate shares her NTAs hope

Meanwhile, last month, Kate revealed she would love for Derek to attend the ceremony with her.

The former lobbyist is currently battling the long-term effects of coronavirus, after spending over a year in hospital.

Speaking about the nomination on GMB, Kate said: “I was just thinking, wouldn’t it be wonderful if Derek was well enough to come. Wouldn’t it be wonderful.

“I was trying to work out the dates and see the logistics of how that might work.”

Read more: GMB today: Kate Garraway hosts today’s show in ‘one of ABBA’s old outfits’

However, Kate recently admitted that Derek still faces many challenges – including extreme fatigue.

The mum-of-two explained: “I know that he’s an extreme case because he’s got multiple organ challenges. Derek is sleeping 20 out of 24 hours a day.

“He has 10 minute windows! And it’s not like he’s feeling a bit tired, he goes white, pale and it’s like everything shuts down.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.