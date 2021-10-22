Kate Garraway reveals dream guests as it’s confirmed she’s replacing Piers Morgan on Life Stories

Kate Garraway has revealed her dream guest wish list after it was confirmed she will take over from Piers Morgan on Life Stories.

The GMB presenter, 54, opened up about her new job on today’s edition of the ITV breakfast show (October 22).

Kate revealed all on GMB this morning (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s happening with Kate, Piers Morgan and Life Stories?

Yesterday, Piers broke the news that he was stepping down from the show after 12 years.

His final show will see him interview Kate, and then Kate will take over for the final three episodes of the series.

Clearly excited, she chatted about her big, new job on GMB this morning.

Read more: Kate Garraway issues health update after hospital dash for eye condition

Welcoming close pal Ranvir Singh on to the show to talk about what was coming up on Lorraine, conversation soon turned to the announcement.

“It’s so lovely to see you both, and Kate… I was so thrilled, as was everyone in the building, to hear that you’re taking over from Piers on Life Stories. Congratulations,” Ranvir said.

Kate then replied: “Thanks very much indeed!

“I’ve got to go through the gamut of being interviewed by HIM on Life Stories first before he goes off to pastures new. It’ll be lovely and I’ve got a big list of people I want to talk to.”

Kate said Sir Tom is on her wishlist of interviewees (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who did Kate say she wanted to interview on Life Stories?

It was then Kate revealed her wish list of guests.

“I’m really excited… who do you think I should… I think Tom Jones,” she said.

“Wouldn’t Tom Jones be great?” Ranvir replied.

Wouldn’t Tom Jones be great?

Kate added: “He’s never done it! Dawn French!”

Ranvir then said: “You know that that show can go on for hours, like three hours. So prepare yourself, it’s like being in a therapy chair.”

“Are you suggesting I can’t talk for hours, Ranvir?” Kate joked

“I’m not suggesting that!”

“I think you know differently!” Kate chuckled.

BREAKING NEWS: I’m quitting Life Stories after 12 years and 100 shows. My final one will be with ⁦my fabulous friend @kategarraway⁩ and she will then present the remaining 3 planned shows of the next series as I leave ITV to host my new global daily show. It’s been a blast! pic.twitter.com/TN34uEZAdQ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 21, 2021

What did Piers say when he broke the news?

Piers dropped the news yesterday evening after teasing there would be some sort of career announcement at 10pm.

He said on Twitter: “BREAKING NEWS: I’m quitting Life Stories after 12 years and 100 shows.

Read more: Piers Morgan supported by fans as he shares devastating family news

“My final one will be with ⁦my fabulous friend @kategarraway and she will then present the remaining 3 planned shows of the next series as I leave ITV to host my new global daily show.

“It’s been a blast!”