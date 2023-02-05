Vera’s For The Grace of God: Coronation Street’s Victoria Ekanoye joins the cast

Vera series 12 continues this week with episode 2, entitled For the Grace of God – and a Coronation Street favourite joins the cast.

This feature-length film sees DCI Vera Stanhope (Brenda Blethyn) called to investigate the murder of a former soldier.

Lance Corporal Conn Burns was a dedicated, diligent and decorated soldier with a loving young family.

However, when he left the army, everything changed, and he struggled to adapt to civilian life.

Tragically, he found himself homeless on the street of Newcastle.

But, just as it looked like he was about to get his life back on track, he’s found dead.

But who killed him, and why?

The X Factor fans will know Victoria Ekanoye took part in the Celebrity version in 2019 (Credit: ITV/Syco/Thames/ITV)

Vera For the Grace of God cast: Victoria Ekanoye is Liv Masters

Actress Victoria Ekanoye guest stars as Liv Masters in the cast of Vera series 12 episode entitled For the Grace of God.

Viewers are introduced to Liv as the new partner of the victim’s wife.

So why didn’t Lance Corporal Conn Burns divorce his wife Kate if she’d moved on and set up home with someone else?

Coronation Street viewers will know actress Victoria Ekanoye from her role in the ITV soap.

Victoria, 41, played Angie Appleton in the long-running soap from 2017 to 2019.

Of course, soap fans will know that Angie was married to so-called marine biologist Jude Appleton, son of Mary Taylor.

Angie had a son with Jude called George, but it was far from happy families.

Jude was a serial liar, and Angie ran as far away as she could from him in 2019.

Actress Victoria also played Rachel in The Royals from 2015 to 2018, before appearing in Almost Never, The Worst Witch, and Doctors.

She took part in The X Factor: Celebrity in 2019, where she proved she’s got a fantastic pair of lungs.

However, unbelievably, she lost out in a sing-off with Martin Bashir.

More recently, she played Miranda Priestly in the Christmas episode of Death in Paradise.

Victoria has spoken openly about her recent battle with breast cancer.

KIN star Francis Magee, who played the volcanic Bren Kinsella in the RTÉ One crime-drama, joins the cast of Vera (Credit: RTÉ)

Francis Magee plays Benny

Actor Francis Magee joins the cast of Vera as Benny.

Benny is a homeless man who may know more about the murder of Lance Corporal Conn Burns than he lets on…

Dublin-born Francis, 63, has been acting for nearly three decades, and will be very recognisable to Vera viewers.

EastEnders fans might remember him from his role as Liam Tyler in the BBC soap, a role he played from 1993 to 1995.

Other notable roles include Yoren, a member of the Night’s Watch, in the first and second seasons of Game of Thrones, and Leslie McManus in No Angels.

He’s also played electronic musician The Orgazoid in an episode of Peep Show, Daz in Cold Feet, DC Simmonds in Footballers’ Wives, Rob Skelton in Bad Girls, and Dr Tremlett in The Fades.

His film roles include Sahara, Layer Cake, Still Crazy, Cemetery Junction, and The Calling.

More recently, he’s starred as Willy Whelan in Witless, Mickey Dolphin in Death and Nightingales, Magnus in Into the Badlands, and Clint Collins in White Lines.

KIN viewers will also remember his role as the volcanic Bren Kinsella in the RTÉ One crime-drama.

Paul Thornley, star of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, joins the cast of Vera (Credit: Adam Nemser/startraksphoto.com)

Vera For the Grace of God cast: Paul Thornley stars as Steve Wilson

Paul Thornley stars as Steve Wilson, a man who runs a community centre for the homeless.

The British actor has been on our screens since he 2003, when he played PC Blake in the TV movie Alibi.

He went on to appear in dozens of TV series, including Midsomer Murders, The Brief, Ashes to Ashes, Foyles War, The Bill and Mutual Friends.

His most notable roles perhaps include that of Jeff in Life Begins, Mike in Trollied, Leo Biller in Treadstone, and Bill Mattheson in The Crown.

He recently starred in the 25th series of Silent Witness, too.

Joanna Horton starred in Dark Angel with Joanne Froggatt (Credit: ITV)

Joanna Horton plays Kate Burns

Actress Joanna Horton guest stars as Kate Burns, the estranged wife of the murder victim in Vera.

She is perhaps best known as playing Sarah Edwards in the ITV mini-series Dark Angel alongside Joanne Froggatt.

And viewers of the Suranne Jones drama Five Days will recognise her as Danielle Miller.

Over her 20 year career, Joanna has popped up in TV series including Foyle’s War, Spooks, New Tricks, The Bill, Doctors, Father Brown, and Silent Witness.

She recently played Rebecca Rossano in Treason.

Her film roles include Gemma in the TV movie The People Next Door, Janet in Breaking the Mould, and Kelly in the award-winning Fish Tank.

Zak Douglas, who recently starred in Ridley, joins the cast of Vera (Credit: ITV1)

Vera For the Grace of God cast: Zak Douglas stars as Tony Castillo

Actor Zak Douglas plays Tony Castillo in the cast of Vera episode For the Grace of God.

And ITV viewers will no doubt recognise him from another hit detective drama!

Zak portrayed podcaster K it McKellen in Ridley in 2022, who was both a help and a hindrance to Adrian Dunbar’s character.

Zak has also appeared in TV series including Doctors and After Life, and films such as After Ever After, A Banquet, and SeaView.

Of course, The Larkins fans will know him as Dudley, a role he’s played in both series of the ITV series.

Rosalyn Wright, seen here on the left in Law and Order, guest stars in Vera (Credit: ITV1)

Vera For the Grace of God cast: Rosalyn Wright plays Lindsay Greene

Comedian and actress Rosalyn Wright guest stars as Lindsay in the cast of Vera.

Rosalyn is known for her TV career spanning over three decades.

Star Stories fans might remember her for her spoofs of Spice Girl Melanie Brown, and Naomi Campbell.

She also popped up in various episodes of The Impressions Show with Culshaw and Stephenson.

In 2014, she appeared in Law & Order: UK opposite Corrie star Georgia Taylor and Bradley Walsh.

Her biggest role to date is arguably Nurse Winterson in Hetty Feather, a part she played from 2015 to 2020.

More recently, she portrayed Debbie Oram in Innocent, and Anna Jarrett in Silent Witness.

Mark Armstrong played another solder in Our Girl (Credit: BBC One)

Mark Armstrong plays Conn Burns

Actor Mark Armstrong plays the ill-fated former soldier Lance Corporal Conn Burns in Vera’s The Grace of God.

And it’s not the first time he’s played a soldier.

Our Girl viewers will know him as Trigger in the BBC One series.

He portrayed the soldier from 2016 to 2020.

Mark is relatively new to TV acting, and has only one other credit to his name – playing a copper in Midsomer Murders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary Malone 🧚🏻‍♀️ (@malone_malone_)

Who plays Rae in Vera For the Grace of God cast?

Relative newcomer Mary Malone plays Rae, a friend of the deceased Lance Corporal Conn Burns.

This is one of Mary’s early performances in a fledging career.

She’s previously appeared in The Girlfriend Experience in 2021, and played Celeste in a short film called Octopus.

Mary has also played Mary in the TV series Chivalry.

She’s open about being a trans woman, and is currently trying to raise funds to support her gender affirming healthcare.

It’s #DwarfismAwarnessDay !

Things that I would love to share (personal to ME)

1. I am a dwarf woman. These words are 👌🏼

2. I identify as disabled. I am disabled by society &the environment around me. (See social model of disability)

3. Don’t be a knob

4. If in doubt, ask. pic.twitter.com/sMU2tuVQza — Rachel Denning (@Racheldenning86) October 25, 2020

Who else stars in the cast of Vera For the Grace of God?

Of course, all the Vera favourites return in as Vera series 12 kicks off.

The show would be nothing without Brenda Blethyn’s DCI Vera Stanhope, and her sidekick DS Aiden Healy, played by Kenny Doughty.

Jon Morrison returns as DC Kenny Lockhart, and Ibinabo Jack plays DC Jacqueline Williams.

Riley Jones stars as DC Mark Edwards, and Sarah Kameela Impey makes her first appearance as Malcolm’s replacement Dr Paula Bennett.

Meanwhile, Doctor Who actress Rachel Denning – who has dwarfism and identities as disabled – guest stars as Mandy Wilson, and Trying’s Denver-Isaac Kwashe plays Dylan Sharpe.

Silent Witness actor Kevin Wathen plays Finlay, and Sarah Ball stars as Sister Michael. She recently portrayed Joyce Fothergill in Call the Midwife.

Smack the Pony’s Tamzin Griffin plays LC Hillier, and The Suspect’s Harry Long is Dominic Adams.

Elsewhere, Heidi Sellers is Bailey Burns, Jake Ashton-Nelson is PC Billy, and Charlotte Ryder stars as the bride-to-be.

And Tom Machell, star of The Emily Atack Show, guest stars as Alexander Johnson.

Read more: Vera on ITV1: Brenda Blethyn throws doubt on future of detective drama

Vera episode For The Grace of God airs on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 8pm on ITV1.

What do you think of the new series of Vera so far? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.