Vera on ITV1: First look at Paul Kaye’s replacement Dr Paula Bennett as Malcolm leaves show

Vera fans must bid farewell to Dr Malcolm Donahue this week, as actor Paul Kaye leaves the show for good – but who is his replacement?

In series 12 episode 1, entitled Against the Tide, pathologist Malcolm has a rather understated departure from the ITV show.

Brenda Blethyn’s character DCI Vera Stanhope gives him a rather unusual gift, and says goodbye to the pathologist whose humour is drier than a raisin.

However, viewers can expect to see Malcolm’s replacement in episode 2 of Vera the following week.

Here’s everything we know so far about who takes over from Malcolm, including a first look at her character.

Vera series 12 Against the Tide: Brenda Blethyn as Vera and Paul Kaye as Malcolm (Credit: ITV1)

Why is Malcolm leaving Vera?

Malcolm makes a thoroughly undramatic exit in Vera series 12 episode 1 entitled Against the Tide.

However, the poignant scenes will give readers a belly laugh as undiplomatic DCI Stanhope doesn’t hang around to give the pathologist a heartfelt farewell.

Chatting in the pathology lab over a dead body (so far, so normal), Malcolm reveals that he’s leaving Northumberland for a new job overseas.

He begins to tell her: “I’ve been invited to join a wonderful institute in Copenhagen who are doing the most remarkable work in the field of paleontology, which is the study of grains and pollens…”

However, the ever-direct Vera cuts him short with an unemotional: “Malcolm, good luck love.”

Sardonic Malcolm replies in kind with the words “well, it’s been fun (sort of)”.

And that’s that, the last we see of Malcolm!

However, Vera does give Malcolm a leaving present – a bacon bap!

Vera 12 episode 2: Sarah Kameela Impey joins the cast of Vera as Malcolm’s replacement Dr Paula Bennett (Credit: ITV1)

Who is Malcolm’s replacement in Vera?

Of course, Vera fans know that Paul Kaye has played Malcolm for three seasons.

He joined the show in 2019, and has appeared in 15 episodes including Against the Tide.

In Vera series 12, viewers will get to meet Malcolm’s replacement Dr Paula Bennett.

She’s played by actress Sarah Kameela Impey, aged 31.

Who is Sarah Kameela Impey?

Actress Sarah Kameela Impey has been acting ever since 2013.

That year, she played Kameela in the short film The Second Chance.

She later played a minor part in the film Halcyon Heights, opposite former Emmerdale star Mark Jordon.

Her most significant role to date has been Saira in the 2021 C4 series We Are Lady Parts.

Of course, her role as Dr Paula Bennett in Vera is her first major primetime performance.

First look at Malcolm’s replacement in Vera: Sara Kameela Impey has landed her first major TV role! (Credit: ITV1)

Vera Malcolm replacement: First look at Sarah Kameela Impey as Dr Paula Bennett

In the preview pictures of Vera series 12, episode 2, we see Paula standing with DCI Vera Stanhope and her sidekick DS Aiden Healy (Kenny Doughty).

The new pathologist is wearing a white protective overall and sterile blue gloves.

The pictures give little else away about her character.

However, actress Brenda Blethyn teased: “When they [Paula and Vera] first meet, Vera isn’t quite sure what to make of her and thinks she’s a bit too clever for her own good.

“But she is clever in a good sense.”

ITV also tells us: “Paula’s acerbic sense of fun intertwines with her brilliant forensic brain and detail driven approach.

“She’s sometimes mistaken for indulging in dark humour, but actually it’s enthusiasm for the science of the investigation.

“She still feels the death of her father which gives her empathy when working a crime scene, but she never lets her emotions get in the way of gathering the facts – especially when there’s an unusual death with some intriguing science to investigate.

“Vera isn’t quite sure what to make of Paula at first, as she’s a bit of a whirlwind.

“Paula is brilliant at what she does, but occasionally needs reminding that not everyone’s brain works at the same rate that hers does.”

When does new pathologist Dr Paula Bennett first arrive in Vera?

Paula’s first appearance will be in For The Grace of God, on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 8pm.

All we know about the episode For The Grace of God is that DCI Stanhope is called in after the body of Lance Corporal Conn Burns is discovered.

Burns found adapting to civilian life difficult and, after a series of bad life choices, found himself homeless on the streets of Newcastle.

However, he’d recently started to get his life back on track.

So how does he end up dead?

Vera airs on Sundays at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVx.

