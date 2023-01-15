Vera star Brenda Blethyn on health wake-up call following spate of family deaths

Vera star Brenda Blethyn has previously opened up about a health wake-up call due a condition that runs in her family.

The 76-year-old star of ITV drama Vera told the Daily Mail in 2012 she subsequently made changes to her lifestyle.

Brenda Blethyn has played DCI Vera Stanhope since 2011 (Credit: ITV)

Vera star Brenda Blethyn on her health

And it appears that health awareness has continued ever since. Indeed, it was reported last year Brenda revealed she gave up alcohol at one point.

“Not that I had a lot anyway,” she explained.

“The reason I stopped was because of COVID. We have to do all we can to keep ourselves healthy.”

Brenda previously indicated she cut back on alcohol due to COVID concerns (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Previous to that, however, Brenda had spoken about her family’s health history.

She explained back in 2012 how heart attacks claimed the lives of her mother, an aunt, her eldest sister and her eldest brother.

Furthermore, Brenda indicated the sad events had influenced her to become “more vigilant”.

Brenda added: “A few years ago I found out I had high cholesterol, even though my diet was healthy. Diabetes also runs in the family.

I’ve become a lot more vigilant, and upped my exercise.

“So I’ve become a lot more vigilant, and upped my exercise. I’m also more careful about the fats I eat, and my cholesterol has come down.”

Brenda took steps to improve her health (Credit: YouTube)

Additionally, during the same interview, Brenda dismissed the idea of following “faddy” diets, despite her cholesterol concerns.

But she did consult a nutritionist as she was lacking in energy and enduring stomach cramps.

Brenda reflected: “I did a food intolerance test, which showed I was intolerant to lettuce, plums, tomatoes and yeast. I’ve eliminated them from my diet and I feel so much better.”

