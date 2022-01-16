Vera star Brenda Blethyn has ‘nothing in common’ with her husband: ‘What’s he doing with me?’

ITV crime drama Vera has starred Brenda Blethyn in the title role for over a decade – but do you ever wonder about the actress’ personal life, and if she has a husband?

Brenda, 75, is one of British TV and film’s finest performers. But she tends to keep her private life exactly that way.

However, ahead of the current run of new Vera episodes, she spoke last September about her marriage and why she doesn’t have children.

Vera actress Brenda Blethyn and second husband Michael Mayhew were engaged for 35 years (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

What has Vera star Brenda Blethyn said about her husband?

In her recent comments, Brenda joked she is fortunate to be with her long-term partner Michael Mayhew.

She went on to lightheartedly suggest they have ‘nothing in common’.

The couple were engaged for 35 years before tying the knot in 2010, the year before she took on the DCI Vera Stanhope role.

Brenda chuckled: “I think, ‘What’s he doing with me? I mean, we’ve got nothing in common at all! Well, apart from a sense of humour!”

Vera star Brenda says her second wedding ‘wasn’t romantic’ (Credit: ITV)

Why did it take so long for them to marry?

Brenda also opened up about why her engagement for former National Theatre art director Michael lasted so many years.

She explained how the couple decided marriage was ‘sensible’ after being together for such a period. Ultimately, she indicated the decision was guided by pragmatism.

It seemed the sensible thing to do.

Brenda continued: “We were getting on a bit and it seemed the sensible thing to do.

“Neither of us were going anywhere so it just presents a problem if one of us pops our clogs. It wasn’t romantic! However, it does feel rather nice being married.”

Brenda, who kept her spouse’s surname from her first nine-year marriage that ended in 1973 for her stage name, also noted how the couple didn’t have a family as having children was never a strong feeling for her.

She recalled how she had considered adopting at one point, but reasoned if she ‘needed’ children, she would have had some.

Vera airs on ITV on Sunday January 16 from 8pm.

