Vera episode three Tyger Tyger cast includes four HUGELY popular soap stars!

Vera series 11 continues this week with episode three entitled Tyger Tyger – and it has a brilliant cast of top TV talent.

Sunday night’s instalment of the detective drama (January 09 2022) delivers several treats for soap fans.

There’s FOUR hugely popular soap stars within the cast of the Brenda Blethyn drama.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Vera episode three Tyger Tyger.

Brenda Blethyn stars as DCI Vera Stanhope alongside her trusty team (Credit: ITV1)

Vera episode three Tyger Tyger cast – Charlie Hardwick plays Grace Webley

Actress Charlie Hardwick, 61, portrays Grace Webley in episode three of the ITV1 detective drama.

Grace is an underworld boss (and the performance is shamelessly camp).

Of course, Emmerdale fans will know Charlie from her role as vampy Val Pollard/Lambert.

She starred in the ITV soap from 2004 to 2017.

Scriptwriters killed Val off on August 06 2015 in the highly publicised ‘Summer Fate’ storyline.

The dramatic episodes saw a helicopter crash into the village.

However, Val subsequently made several appearances afterwards as a ghost!

Since leaving Emmerdale, Charlie has portrayed Maude in Different for Girls and Sheila in The Accidental Medium.

Most notably perhaps, she joined the cast of Ackley Bridge as Sue Carp.

Charlie Hardwick as Sue Harp in Ackley Bridge (Credit: Channel 4)

Vera episode three Tyger Tyger cast – Bill Ward plays Peter Henson

Bill Ward, 54, plays Peter Henson in episode three of Vera on ITV1.

Soap fans will know Bill for playing a rather unsavoury character in Coronation Street.

He portrayed Charlie Stubbs in the ITV soap from 2003 to 2007.

Viewers watched in horror as Charlie psychologically abused his partner Shelley Unwin.

Tracy Barlow murdered him in 2007 in an explosive storyline.

Since leaving Corrie, Bill has appeared in the likes of Midsomer Murders, The Bill, Casualty and Silent Witness.

He starred as James Barton in Emmerdale for four years from 2013 until 2017.

Bill has also portrayed Simon in After Life, and Sean Hardacre in Before We Die.

Bill Ward as James Barton in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV1/YouTube)

Joe McGann plays Julian Carr

Meanwhile, actor Joe McGann portrays Julian Carr in the cast of Vera episode three entitled Tyger Tyger.

The 63-year-old is well known to TV fans for his roles in The Upper Hand and Truckers.

Joe starred in The Hanging Gale alongside his famous McGann siblings.

He’s also known for his role in Channel 5 soap Night & Day.

However, Joe most recently played Edward Hutchinson in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks.

Brian Edward Hutchinson was the father of Tony, Verity, Eric and Eva.

Villain Edward died after he attempted to poison his own son Tony.

He poisoned a mince pie and believed that he’d fed it to his son, but instead ate it himself!

Joe McGann starred as villain Edward Hutchinson in Hollyoaks (Credit: Channel 4)

Lin Blakley stars as Sandra Mallon

Lin Blakley, 74, portrays Sandra Mallon in Vera series 11 episode three.

Linda is probably best known for her role as Pam Coker in the BBC soap EastEnders.

You see, all the major soaps are represented in this week’s instalment of Vera!

She joined the cast of EastEnders in 2014 as the wife of undertaker Les Coker.

Pam was billed as “a small woman with a big heart and an even bigger shoulder to cry on”.

The character was written out of the show as a regular character in 2016, however has popped back on and off ever since.

It’s been confirmed that she’ll return for one episode on Thursday January 13 2022.

Actress Lin is also known for her roles in Doctors, Ackley Bridge, Casualty, Silent Witness, and The Bill.

Lin Blakley as Pam Coker in EastEnders (Credit: BBC One)

Vera Tyger Tyger cast – who else stars in episode three?

Of course, the regular cast includes Brenda Blethyn as DCI Vera Stanhope, and Kenny Doughty as DS Aiden Healy.

Jon Morrison plays DC Kenny Lockhart, while Ibinabo Jack and Riley Jones star as DC Jacqueline Williams and DC Mark Edwards respectively.

Paul Kaye plays Dr Malcolm Donahue.

Meanwhile, Rick Warden plays Declan Webley, Krissi Bohn stars as Lucia Kehoe, and Jasmine M Stewart is Nicola Dobbs.

Tyler Dobbs plays Connor Barton, Laura Elsworthy is Kelly Mallon, and Jake Lawson stars as Joe Mallon.

Megan Purvis, Christopher Cordell, Jelani D’Aguilar, Daniel-John Williams, Jonathon Ojinnaka and Joseph Knowles also star.

Vera continues on ITV1 at 8pm on Sundays.

